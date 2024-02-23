“beyond the boundaries: Paintings of John C. Badger – Abstract Expressionist,” March 1 through April 27

Exhibit: Friday, March 1, through Saturday, April 27

Opening Reception: Friday, March 1, 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Voices Studio, 1585 Central Avenue, Dubuque IA

With his works a testament to the belief that there is no distinct beginning, middle, or end when exploring the boundless nature of creativity, a noted painter will be showcased in the Voices Studio exhibition beyond the boundaries: Paintings of John C. Badger – Abstract Expressionist, its housing at the Dubuque venue, from March 1 through April 27, a retrospective celebration of life, art, and evolution of pieces that defy convention.

Born in Dubuque, the mysterious and eccentric Badger was more than an abstract expressionist; he was a charismatic force, weaving his personality seamlessly into both his art and lifestyle. A graduate of Wahlert High School, Badger pursued his passion for art and psychology, earning a Bachelor's degree from Loras College. His journey then led him to the Los Angeles Art Center on a scholarship that culminated in a Master's degree from California State at Long Beach in 1968.

For two decades, Badger immersed himself in the vibrant art scene of California, honing his craft while also contributing to the art community through teaching, leading seminars, and applying his craftsmanship to extensive restoration projects. His artistic journey took a turn when he found himself in Taos, New Mexico, where he spent years absorbing the rich cultural tapestry of the Southwest. Returning to the Midwest, Badger established a home and studio, and in 1995, he settled in the picturesque Galena, Illinois. Nestled in an antebellum home on Bench Street, Badger lived life much like he painted – making up his own rules and reveling in the freedom of expression.

The Voices Studio exhibition invites viewers to immerse themselves in the fluidity of Badger's brushstrokes, each canvas a reflection of his charismatic personality and a journey through the landscapes of his experiences. From the vibrant hues of California to the earthy tones of New Mexico, Badger's work encapsulates the essence of a life lived on his own terms. His work, now held in numerous private collections and the John C. Badger Art Trust, speaks to the timeless allure of abstract expressionism and the enduring legacy of an artist who embraced a philosophy of boundless creativity.

According to Gene Tully, Trustee of the Badger Trust, “John was very appreciative of those who brightened their homes and businesses with his vibrant paintings. Perhaps by recognizing the beauty in his work, the viewer shares a common vision with the artist in seeing beyond the boundaries."

An opening reception for beyond the boundaries: Paintings of John C. Badger – Abstract Expressionist will take place on March 1 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., with patrons invited to immerse themselves in striking, large-scale art while enjoying cash-bar refreshments and generous appetizers as Badger’s friend Kameron Cole interprets the evening with his cello. The exhibit itself will be on display through be on display through April 27, admission is free (though donations are encouraged), and more information is available by calling (563)590-2533 and visiting VoicesStudios.org.