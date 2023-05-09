“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” May 20 through July 20

Saturday, May 20, through Thursday, July 20

Davenport RiverCenter, 126 East Third Street, Davenport IA

From May 20 through July 20, Davenport RiverCenter visitors are invited to journey through art history, and more than 300 iconic masterpieces, in the touring sensation Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has ever known.

Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience delivers art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations and transformed into a three-dimensional experience that has thus far has sold more than five million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. While journeying through this delightful sensory event, guests will witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as The Starry Night, Sunflowers, and Café Terrace at Night, as well as many revealing self-portraits.

The Education Room leads into the Immersive Experience Room, where, freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls. This extraordinary technical achievement allows guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of Van Gogh's work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling, and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. The audience is also invited to hear the artist’s own dreams, thoughts, and words set to a symphonic score that produces an unmatched narrative experience. Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years and have been met with great critical acclaim, boasting sold-out attendance in every market.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences," says Justin Paquin, producer with the Paquin Entertainment Group. "Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Unsurprisingly, millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection."

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience can be experienced at the Davenport RiverCenter from May 20 through July 20, with the 3D exhibit on displays Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visits will take around one hour (final entry one hour before close), admission stars at $19.99-29.99, and more information and tickets are available by visiting VanGoghQuadCities.com.