02 Mar 2023

Bo Bedilion and Jay Reed Exhibits, through April 25

By Reader Staff

Bo Bedilion and Jay Reed Exhibits at the Quad City International Airport Gallery -- through April 25 (pictured: Reed's "The Tunnel").

Through Tuesday, April 25

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

The beauties of trio of artistic mediums are current being showcased by a pair of Midwestern artists exhibiting at the Quad City Arts International Airport, with the airport gallery, through April 25, presently housing ceramics by Bo Bedilion of Columbia, Missouri, and acrylic paintings and mixed-media sculpture by Jay Reed of Ottawa, Illinois.

Bo Bedilion's "Slipped Dish"

Bo Bedilion is a ceramics professor and gallery director at Columbia College. His series of vessels and platters focus on form and surface and how it interacts with functional objects. These forms and the colors used in his work take inspiration from the lakes and streams around Columbia, Missouri, and his urban travels around the country. Compositions made up of a series of plates hung on the wall serve both the purpose of being an artwork and its function as a vessel for serving dinner. “Designing the pieces and making the pieces for use is a much more subtle art form than some of the others,” states Bedilion.

Jay Reed's "Whimsy"

Jay Reed is a landscape painter and mixed media artist who focuses on natural environments and materials throughout his work. Reed explains, “I have an intense desire to protect the natural environment and to experience as much of its beauty as possible in my life.” With his paintings, his goal is to create a lifelike scene that viewers can be drawn into. Reed incorporates salvaged materials leftover from building sites to create free standing, mixed-media sculptures., and beyond his Midwestern exhibits, the artist's works have been showcased in Long Beach, San Pedro, Pasadena, and Santa Monica, California.

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Bo Bedilion and Jay Reed exhibits on display through April 25 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar