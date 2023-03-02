Bo Bedilion and Jay Reed Exhibits, through April 25

Through Tuesday, April 25

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

The beauties of trio of artistic mediums are current being showcased by a pair of Midwestern artists exhibiting at the Quad City Arts International Airport, with the airport gallery, through April 25, presently housing ceramics by Bo Bedilion of Columbia, Missouri, and acrylic paintings and mixed-media sculpture by Jay Reed of Ottawa, Illinois.

Bo Bedilion is a ceramics professor and gallery director at Columbia College. His series of vessels and platters focus on form and surface and how it interacts with functional objects. These forms and the colors used in his work take inspiration from the lakes and streams around Columbia, Missouri, and his urban travels around the country. Compositions made up of a series of plates hung on the wall serve both the purpose of being an artwork and its function as a vessel for serving dinner. “Designing the pieces and making the pieces for use is a much more subtle art form than some of the others,” states Bedilion.

Jay Reed is a landscape painter and mixed media artist who focuses on natural environments and materials throughout his work. Reed explains, “I have an intense desire to protect the natural environment and to experience as much of its beauty as possible in my life.” With his paintings, his goal is to create a lifelike scene that viewers can be drawn into. Reed incorporates salvaged materials leftover from building sites to create free standing, mixed-media sculptures., and beyond his Midwestern exhibits, the artist's works have been showcased in Long Beach, San Pedro, Pasadena, and Santa Monica, California.

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Bo Bedilion and Jay Reed exhibits on display through April 25 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.