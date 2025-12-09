“Boone & Zahn,” December 12 through January 30

Exhibit: Friday, December 12, through Friday, January 30

Opening Reception: Friday, December 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

Closing 2025, and opening 2026, with an arresting and enthralling collection of surreal paintings and sculpture, Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center will house the Boone & Zahn exhibition from December 12 through January 30, treating gallery attendees to a series of remarkable works by the Chicago area's Berthold Boone and Moline's David Zahn.

Berthold Boone has enjoyed art-teacher tenures with Northwestern University and the Discovery Center, and at ChicagoSculptureExhibit.org, we learn that "Boone feels that drawing, painting, and sculpting are his optimal forms of expression. He particularly enjoys the physical, hands-on challenges in sculpting."

As stated at DZahnSculpture.com, "David Zahn lives and works in Moline, Illinois. Originally from the Chicago area, he has been creating art work for many years. David creates imaginative sculptures, and is known for his bronze and ceramic pieces. His figure based art works are interesting to look at containing some sort of mystery in them. Movement is another important aspect of David’s art. He likes to create intriguing juxtapositions of static and flowing forms in his imagery. Works by David Zahn can be found in public, private, and corporate collections. There are many pieces of his art on permanent public display both indoors, and out doors, in Iowa, Illinois and other locations."

In his Artist Statement, Zahn says, "As an artist who has been creating works for many years, there are some aspects of my pieces that are apparent. The human form has always been a major element in my work. Integrating images of people and blending them with abstract forms has been a long lasting direction in my art. I strive to create a feeling of timelessness and a strong emotional element in each piece. I make finished works in bronze, ceramic, and other materials as needed. I love to do commissions for individuals, or organizations. Creating a realistic portrait, or a one of a kind art work for a specific purpose is always an exciting endeavor for me. I also like to have a bit of mystery in my art, so don’t be surprised if you can’t figure out exactly what is going on. My work is imaginative, thought provoking, and surrealistic at times, so the viewer has to make some of their own conclusions."

An opening reception forBoone & Zahn will be held at the Rock Island gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 12, when the artists will be present and refreshments will be served. The exhibit itself will be on display through January 30, regular gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.