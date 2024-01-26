26 Jan 2024

“Bridge & Carlson,” February 2 through March 15

By Reader Staff

Nick Bridge's "Crossroad" in “Bridge & Carlson" at the Quad City Arts Center -- February 2 through March 15.

Exhibit: Friday, February 2, through Friday, March 15

Opening Reception: Friday, February 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

Works from two Midwestern artists who have each built a cohesive body of work of bold color and strong composition will be on display at Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center from February 2 through March 15, with the gallery's latest exhibition Bridge & Carlson showcasing colorfully expansive oil paintings by Nick Bridge of Oak Park, Illinois, and John Carlson of Burlington, Iowa.

Nick Bridge’s work begins with collage: layers of photographic imagery, colored paper, and paint form a study, which Bridge then uses as a reference for his oil paintings. These compositions often pair scraps of urban and natural landscapes within the same piece. As Bridge says, “The intersection of the built environment and the natural world is a primary driver in the conception of my artwork.”

He continues, "The urban environment is a collage of varied textures, unlikely juxtapositions, monumentality, and often surprising beauty, always in the process of self reclamation. And that has led me to incorporate collage into my own painting practice. As a painter, I’ve enjoyed looking at Chicago and many other cities from different angles, including bird’s eye views, the moody turns of Chicago’s Lower Wacker Drive and areas of natural habitat surviving in the city. Initially, I used collage to stitch together visual elements taken from the built urban environment, partly as a response to the ever changing view through the windshields of our cars. It was faster than sketching.

"Collage," says Bridge, "enables me to incorporate multiple views, abstract shapes, pattern, and distortion. An added bonus for me is the opportunity to work with a variety of media including printed materials, ink, paint and colored paper. This is a process I have come to enjoy because it can brings into play mixed media and visual elements from a limitless supply of sources."

John Carlson's "Bouquet"

John Carlson is an abstract painter utilizing colorful, expressionistic forms and figurative references. He begins with a spontaneous sketch, which then turns into a bold composition with a sense of rhythm and movement. Each piece is a personal exploration for Carlson, and he says that his pieces are an “opportunity to be physically silent and shout at the same time.”

Describing his works on display at Quad City Arts, Carlson states, "The paintings that I have selected for this exhibit display the expansion of my inner being. In each painting I find the starting point for the next one and the ability to grow my ideas. Starting with spontaneous thumbnail drawings, I enlarge the roughs and add a liberal dose of color."

An opening reception for Bridge & Carlson will take place at Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center on February 2 from 6 to 8 p.m., with the artists present and refreshments served. The exhibit itself is on display through May 15, with regular gallery hours Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to both the exhibit and reception is free, and more information is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar