“Buchholz, Kugler, & Mitchell,” August 29 through October 28

Thursday, August 29, through Monday, October 28

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Vibrant color, bold design, and a whole lot of water will be showcased at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery from August 29 through October 28, the collective Buchholz, Kugler, & Mitchell exhibition boasting enticing figurative paintings by Holly Buchholz and K. Nadine Mitchell alongside mixed-media sculpture by Dean Kugler.

Describing the works in her latest exhibit, Holly Buchholz says, "Swimming pools, oceans, fountains, rivers and lakes; we not only require water for life, but we’re drawn to it for recreation, refreshment, play and relaxation. In this body of work, I strive to explore the restorative, meditative and therapeutic (both physical and mental) benefits of water and sunshine.

"Floating alone is quiet, muted, like sensory deprivation," Buchholz continues. "It can be surreal to be suspended, losing track of time and your surroundings. Yet swimming alone can also be relaxing, cleansing, and refreshing, like meditation. This experience is much like immersing yourself in the act of painting. The “flow” or “zone” that artists are looking for while working, when achieved, shuts off the busy mind and the world and all its worries. Letting the body and mind relax from its everyday dramas opens you up to deep relaxation and makes space for creativity to thrive."

Dean Kugler, in explaining his artistic process, states, ""Captivated by the human form since childhood, I found my artistic voice in sculpture and drawing during college, which guided my style -- classical aesthetics with contemporary expression. My work invites viewers into a shared language of figuration that provokes introspection and emotional resonance, shaping a timeless dialogue between artist and audience.

"The human form will remain my muse," continues Kugler, "but I am ever curious about the uncharted territories of artistic expression awaiting discovery. It's through this ongoing process of exploration and self-discovery that I find purpose and meaning in my creative journey. My art combines classical aesthetics with contemporary sensibilities, capturing the timeless beauty of the human body for a modern audience."

K. Nadine Mitchell says of her painting, "My artwork is a combination of collage, drawing and oil paint that usually focuses on the human figure. I am fascinated by the human condition and generational gaps. Since being married and having kids, much of my artistic focus is on the complexities of domestic life and perceptions of being a homemaker from today compared to that of yesterday.

"Color is also a focus when I paint," Mitchell continues. "I am inspired by abstract color landscapes of Mark Rothko, the bright bathtub still lifes of Pierre Bonnard, and the rich brushy flesh tones of contemporary Jenny Saville. I fell in love with thick oil paint and striking color palettes after visiting the Tate Gallery in London when I was 20. Because of museum visits like Tate, I have travelled much and love it. I am unable to be a Jetsetter now that I have a full family, but my mind is always in an anthropological state. I love watching and learning from people and it may be evident from my work. I paint the form to observe and engage in humankind. Each piece is not only an icon of the one observed but also a self-portrait."

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Buchholz, Kugler, & Mitchell exhibit on display from August 29 through October 28 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.