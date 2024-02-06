“Character Journeys: Reflections by Wendt Character Scholars,” through February 29

Exhibit: Through Thursday, February 29

Reception: Friday, February 9, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

A celebration of students who commit to active participation in a weekly character-focused class and to regular community service throughout the year, the exhibition Character Journeys: Reflections by Wendt Character Scholars will be on display at the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery through February 29, this showcase designed to acknowledge the roots and experiences that shape character, and recognize that so much more goes into character growth.

The reflections in the art gallery’s newest exhibit represent the work of the Wendt Character Scholars at the University of Dubuque. With a focus on character virtues of integrity, justice, and compassion, the Wendt Character Initiative aims to help students, faculty, and staff at UD pursue lives of purpose as they strive to become people of excellent moral character. The initiative is celebrating its 20th anniversary this academic year.

Annalee Ward, PhD, director of the Wendt Character Initiative, said she hopes the character journeys depicted in the exhibit will reveal ideas and thoughts, both new and familiar, that will challenge people to consider the life events, people, and experiences that have helped them define and explore virtues such as integrity, justice, and compassion in their own character journeys.

Featured in the Character Journeys exhibition are reflections by: Alex Arango; Abdelakim Baba Traore; Ben Bathje; Vanessa Blake; Madison Butterworth; Eve Carr; Michael Clarke; Megan Cooley; Jackson Croft; Trent DeVries; Charisma Dontje; Lilly Duff; Alli Gonnella; Reese Gottman; Alexander Hardin; Brady Harnung; Anna Haverland; Isaac Hays; Vladimir Hudson; Heath Huschitt; Caitlin Jensen; Garrett Johnson; Elise Kehoe; Emma Kempel; Makenzie Knapp; Christian Melton; Nolan Nagy; Kaelyn Nash; Emma Nibaur; Bruno Pallan; Alexia Pecora; Kaitlyn Powell; Nora Ralfs; Peter Schiess; Kayla Shade; Jacob Sparber; Blake Thomas; Isaac Thompson; Angela Tisbert; Kailey Tyburski; Matthew Wolverton; Sean Wright; and Madisen Zych.

As stated by Bisignano Art Gallery Director Alan Garfield, "Heartfelt thanks to Prof. Sheila Sabers for her generous work on the time-consuming process of designing this exhibit and to Noah Bullock for his production work and artful setup. We are grateful to Annalee Ward, Director of the Wendt Center, and to Mary Bryant, Director of Media and Programming for the Wendt Center, for the content of this essay and the show. We hope Character Journeys depicted here reveal ideas and thoughts, both new and familiar, that challenge you to consider the life events, people, and experiences that have helped you define and explore virtues such as integrity, justice, and compassion on your own character journey."

A reception for Character Journeys: Reflections by Wendt Character Scholars will be held in the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery on February 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and takes place in conjunction with that evening's Heritage Center touring performance by the Cab Calloway Orchestra. The exhibit itself will be on display through February 29, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dart.dbq.edu/gallery.