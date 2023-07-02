02 Jul 2023

"Châteauvert, Johnson, & Krol," July 5 through August 29

By Reader Staff

"Châteauvert, Johnson, & Krol" at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery -- July 5 through August 29. (pictured: Jocelyn Châteauvert's "Wildwood")

Wednesday, July 5, through Tuesday, August 29

Quad City International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Disparate works by a trio of intensely gifted artists will be collectively showcased in the newest Quad City Arts exhibition at the Quad City International Airport Gallery, with the Moline airport, from July 5 through August 29, boasting paper sculpture by Jocelyn Châteauvert of Mount Vernon, Iowa, landscape paintings by Douglas Johnson of Normal, Illinois, and oil paintings by Barbara Basia Krol of Galesburg, Illinois.

Jocelyn Châteauvert is a handmade paper artist whose paper forms are made up of complex shapes that push the limits of the paper’s integrity. Some shapes are abstract, while others are recognizable, and some of her work hangs down from the ceiling, utilizing gravity to influence the work’s form. Raised and educated in Iowa City, Châteauvert taught electro-forming at Middlesex Polytechnic in London after earning an MFA from the University of Iowa, and then established her career in San Francisco. Having recently returned to her home state, Châteauvert is the recipient of a Smithsonian Artist Research Fellowship and the Craft Fellowship award from the South Carolina Arts Commission, and her work is in the collections of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Mint Museum, South Carolina State Museum and the Medical University of South Carolina.

Douglas Johnson's "Crib"

Douglas Johnson is a landscape painter of more than 30 years with an MFA from Northern Illinois University, and his work documents his experience living in the American Midwest. Growing up in a long family history of rural town settlers and farmers, Johnson has fond memories of working on farms and visiting family in rural Nebraska. The landscapes presented explore the communities he lived around and their communal participation in our environment. “It is the fleeting alchemy of everyday transcendence that fuels their work’s themes and progress," said Johnson.

Barbara Basia Krol is a painter with a Masters in Studio Art from the Warsaw Academy of Fine Arts whose landscape paintings utilize the rural and nature scenery around her. While she paints from photos she takes in Indiana Dunes Park and Woodland View Farm in Illinois, Krol prefers to base her work more on her experience to her landscapes than the snapshot. Of her work, Krol said, “My paintings hover between realism and expressive intuitive mark making. Inspired by indigenous and restored natural habitat, my art explores the intersection of ecology and spirituality.”

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Châteauvert, Johnson, & Krol exhibit on display July 5 through August 29 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.

