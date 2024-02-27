“Ciccotti, Davis, & Stewart,” March 5 through April 22

Tuesday, March 5, through Monday, April 22

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

With each artist capturing the natural world in abstraction and their works complementing one another through color and texture. a trio of gifted Iowa artists combines their talents in the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery's new exhibition Ciccotti, Davis, & Stewart, a showcase on display from March 5 through April 22 boasting glass vessels by Art Ciccotti, paintings by Larry Davis, and pastels by Deb Stewart.

Art Ciccotti of Ames, Iowa, is a glassblower working primarily with Davenport company Hot Glass. With this method, he forms a variety of vases utilizing bright colors and curvilinear lines. His work reflects the innate beauty that can be found in nature, and Ciccotti seeks to exhaust the possibilities of Hot Glass throughout the rest of his career by continually experimenting with shape and color.

Larry Davis from Clinton, Iowa, captures abstracted landscapes using cold wax and oil paint. His work reflects the topographical regions surrounding the Mississippi River while taking inspiration from his own military service experience in the United Kingdom and homestay art exchange in Japan. Recently, Davis has begun to introduce cold wax into his landscapes, adding a new sense of texture to his work.

A fellow native of Clinton, Debora Stewart is a Signature Member and Master Pastelist of the Pastel Society of America and a member of the Master’s Circle of the International Association of Pastel Societies. Her work is inspired by the natural world, and she seeks to capture its beauty and wonder. Stewart begins with nature walks, which allow her to gather visual impressions that she later places on canvas.

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Ciccotti, Davis, & Stewart exhibit on display from March 5 through April 22 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.