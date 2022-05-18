18 May 2022

“College Invitational 2022,” May 28 through August 28

By Reader Staff

"College Invitational 2022 at the Figge Art Museum -- May 28 through August 28. (pictured -- Black Hawk College's Lillian Smith: Dandelion Wish)

Saturday, May 28, through Sunday, August 28

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

In the 12th installment of the venue's latest group exhibition, the artistic talents of 41 students from area colleges and universities will be on display in the Figge Art Museum's College Invitational 2022 from May 28 through August 28 – a showcase of techniques and mediums including drawing, painting, collage, printmaking, clay, digital illustration, silkscreen, mixed media installation, and found materials.

Housed in the Figge's Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery, the exhibit recruited art professors from Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Clinton Community College, Knox College, Monmouth College, St. Ambrose University, Scott Community College, and Western Illinois University to select top works from their schools for inclusion.

With Alan C. Marin as this year's College Invitational sponsor, this year's featured artists are:

From Augustana College: Gray Cunnar (Self, colored pencils and acrylic paint); Carly Davis (Parallel Play Diptych, graphite); Christopher Ferman (Parallel Dimensions,digital art); Elizabeth Hord (Cake Jar & “Cups,” earthenware clay, underglaze, and glaze); Heather Michalski (Acceptance, colored pencil); Esme O'Rourke (The Artist in Summer, oil on canvas); and Aykeem Spivey (Meet My Friends, oil on canvas).

From Black Hawk College: Alondra Alegre (Found Salvation, assemblage with found objects); Koby Brooks (Little Creek,digital photograph); Ella Crockett (A Piece of Pie, watercolor with pen and pink); Shakira'a Gbenyo (Space of Uncertainty, oil pastel); Lillian Smith (Dandelion Wish, digital composite); Andrew Forsterling (Freeing My Craziness, oil pastel on paper); and Zoe Petersen (Enchanted Dreams, assemblage with found objects).

Monmouth College's Jennie Nichols: Overwhelmed

From Clinton Community College: Peyton Clare Metzger (Skeleton with Circus Monkey, graphite on paper).

From Knox College: James Adamson (Friction, digital); Angel Blanchard (Protection & Healing, monotype and collage); Charles Ericksen (Phantasmagoria: The Right Way, ceramics); Jessica Kriho (Frenetic Triumph, cardboard packaging); Anna Schultz (Party, acrylic paint and oil pastel); and Ingrid Wasmer ([sic], oil and collage on canvas).

From Monmouth College: Kendall Burt (Mishima Dinner Plates, ceramics with Celadon glaze); Grace Cornelius (Patches, mixed media); Connor Dickerson (Heavy Heart, mixed media); Michael Moon Gonzalez (False Life, mixed media); Satyr Keeling (Giving Back to the Water, oil on linen); Z Kendall (Las Astas, monoprint with embroidered embellishment); and Jennie Nichols (Overwhelmed, oil on panel).

Western Illinois University's Tatiana Ward-Lawrence: Self-Love

From St. Ambrose University: Autumn Huff (Living with ADHD, oil on canvas); Abby Lownik (The Burroughs, screenprint on paper); Becky Meissen (Ossein, screenprint on paper); Jordan Monnens (A Sunrise in the Sky, ink and paint); Rachael Young (Laundry Day, oil on canvas); and Isabella Zopf (Natural Connection, digital, printed).

From Scott Community College: Dania Marie Green (Mama's House, acrylic on canvas).

From Western Illinois University: Rivers Ashton (Reminiscence, oil on canvas); Molly Borth (Nyx, serigraph); Yahzyah Crutcher-Hanna (Hearts, glazed stoneware); Ashley Derry (Downy, cast bronze); Tatiana Ward-Lawrence (Self-Love, digital photograph); and Mackenzie White (Untitled, lithograph).

An opening reception for College Invitational 2022 will be held on May 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and the exhibit itself will be on display May 28 through August 28, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.

