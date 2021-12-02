“Color Your Christmas,” December 3 through January 6

Exhibit: Friday, December 3, through Thursday, January 6

Opening Reception & Holiday Open House: Friday, December 3, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA

Bettendorf's Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy will be decking its halls, and its walls, with seasonal delights in the venue's holiday exhibition Color Your Christmas, a showcase of works by 45 area artists designed to put visitors in a holly-jolly mood.

When talking about the show, gallery owner Pat Bereskin said, "This year we have the most local and regional art ever. While other businesses have experienced shortages and supply-chain problems, our local business has had no problem filling the walls and shelves with one of a kind items. Support your local artisans and businesses."

The new Color Your Christmas exhibition will feature all styles of art, from photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry and glass. With a wintry theme, this exhibit will be sure to get people in a festive mood. As the holiday season quickly approaches, the venue also boasts plenty of ideas for gift giving. Brad Bisbey, one of the exhibit's well-known featured artists, said, "Everyone always makes resolutions after the first of the new year to make changes in their live. Why not add beauty to your home with a new artwork or renew a skill with an art class? If living through a pandemic has taught us anything, it’s be kind to yourself and others. God's beauty is all around us, bring it into your home, bring it into your heart.”

The public is invited to a free opening reception on December 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in which guests will be able to enjoy live music and a holiday snow village and train exhibit, as well as meet and watch artist demonstrations. Those who are interested in science and technology can also meet Sam McCullum in the Steam on Wheels Lab, who will lead demonstrations and answer question. In addition, all artwork will be 20-percent off during the opening reception, as well as during the venue's Holiday Make and Take Santa's Workshop, with guests admitted via reservations on December 4.

Color Your Christmas will be on display at the Bettendorf venue from December 3 through January 6, with regular gallery hours Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)508-4630 and visiting BereskinArtGallery.com.