Cory Christiansen Exhibit, August 10 through March 10

Exhibit: Thursday, August 10, through Friday, March 10

Reception: Sunday, August 20, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine IA

Beautiful and evocative works by an orthopedic surgeon pursuing a Studio Arts degree at the University of Iowa will be on display at the Muscatine Art Center from August 10 through March 10, when the venue hosts an exhibition of new mixed-media works by Cory Christiansen, an Iowa talent who shared a special bond with noted Muscatine printmaker Jon Fasanelli-Cawelti, whose works will be on display at the Art Center in September.

As Christiansen explains, “One of my favorite Jon Fasanelli-Cawelti quotes is, ‘I've always loved history. It made perfect sense that I would end up being a dinosaur.’ Jon embraced the prehistoric practice of mark making, that basic act of creation, that is innately human and central to personal fulfillment. His enthusiasm, dedication to his art, and indomitable spirit inspired resurrection of my own dinosaur instincts, for which I am eternally grateful.”

Through his experiences, Christiansen has come to appreciate the fragile and fleeting nature of our existence. He is constantly questioning how we came about, what our purpose is, and what our history tells us about ourselves and our future. Christiansen's artwork is an attempt to answer these questions via conceptual pieces, historical reference, and aesthetic means. The character of his work is continually changing based on his perpetual search for innovative technology, novel techniques, and inspiration from mentors, past and present. He is pursuing a Studio Arts degree at the University of Iowa, and lives and works in North Liberty, Iowa.

In his artist statement, Christiansen says, "I have a visual memory. Words, sounds, and ideas spur a cacophony of firing synapses and chromatic fusion that diffuse into my thoughts and yearn to be liberated. I must free them or I feel overwhelmed. I strive to develop a visual language utilizing various materials, tools, techniques, and colors to share my sense of wonder and awe of our improbable and spectacular existence."

An artist reception for both Cory Christiansen and John Deason (whose exhibition opens on August 17) will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on August 20, with guests invited to meet both artists and enjoy the company of their supporters, enthusiasts, and fellow artists. Christiansen's exhibit will be on display from August 10 through March 10, with regular gallery hours Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. While admission is free, donations are appreciated, and more information is available by calling (563)263-8282 and visiting MuscatineArtCenter.org.