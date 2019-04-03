Thursday, April 11, through Friday, May 31

MidCoast at Bucktown Gallery, 225 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Representing a collective 238 years of service to the art programs in local schools and institutes of learning, the new exhibition CREATE: A Celebration of Davenport Community Schools Art Teachers will be on display at Davenport's MidCoast at Bucktown Gallery April 11 through May 31, treating visitors to a dynamic collection of paintings, drawings, sculptures, and works in other visual mediums.

Organized by Davenport North High School art teacher David Schaeffer – whose own artistic works include drawings, carvings, and large-scale murals – CREATE will boast the creations of 21 additional talents from area schools, including: Clint Balsar (Creative Arts Academy); Anna Blackburn (Walcott Intermediate); Leana Carter (Jefferson Elementary); Nicholas Neil Vito Digioia (Central High/Creative Arts Academy); Nikki Gillette (Blue Grass Elementary); Heidi Hernandez (Creative Arts Academy); David Houk (Monroe Elementary); Stacey Houk (Jackson Elementary); Andrew Lehn (West High); Adam Little (Wilson Elementary), and Dan Milburn (Wood Intermediate).

Also showcasing works in MidCoast at Bucktown's CREATE exhibit: Alexandria Naughton (Sudlow Intermediate); Brian Nickell (Madison Elementary); Michele O'Brien (North High); Renee Ott (Central High); Juan Rangel (Central High); Anthony Ryder (Adams Elementary); Sherry Smith (Garfield Elementary); Colleen Tomlinson (Creative Arts Academy); Lisa Weideman (Buchanan Elementary); and Brian White (F. L. Smart Intermediate).

CREATE: A Celebration of Davenport Community Schools Art Teachers will be on display at the MidCoast at Bucktown Gallery from April 11 through May 31, with gallery hours Wednesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)424-1210 or visiting MidCoast.org.