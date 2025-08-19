Curator Talk: National Gallery of Art, September 4

Thursday, September 4, 6 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

On September 4, patrons of Davenport's Figge Art Museum are invited to explore a period of artistry, innovation, and cultural richness in a special Curator Talk held in conjunction with The Golden Age: Featuring Northern European Works from the Collection of the National Gallery of Art, an exhibition showcase of masterpieces from one of the world's finest collections.

The Curator Talk will find the National Gallery of Art's Andrew Sears (assistant curator of Northern European paintings) and Alexandra Libby (associate curator of Northern Baroque paintings) delivering an insightful talk on the gorgeous and captivating Golden Age exhibit, its premiere sponsor Kay Hall (in remembrance of John) and its contributing sponsors Wynne and David Schafer, Schafer Interiors, Kay K. Runge, KK Runge Associates, the Carolyn Levine & Leonard Kallio Trust, John Gardner, and Cathy Weideman.

The loaned works on display date from 1537 to 1700, and include examples by leading artists Lucas Cranach the Elder, Anthony van Dyck, Frans Hals, and Louis Vallée. The Figge's own Northern European paintings will be paired with National Gallery works in four thematic sections: Portraiture, History, Still Life, and Genre Scenes. The Figge’s partnership with the National Gallery of Art makes it possible to share extraordinary works – typically seen only in such major metropolitan centers as Chicago, New York, or Washington, D.C.

“‘Across the Nation’ is the manifestation of the National Gallery’s vision as the Nation’s art museum," said Kaywin Feldman, director of the National Gallery of Art. "We are so thrilled to bring some of the most excellent and beloved works from the Nation’s collection directly into communities across the country as we commemorate the 250th anniversary of America."

The National Gallery of Art worked with all partner institutions – specially selected to broaden access to the national collection in as many regions of the United States as possible – to curate a unique selection of artworks for each “Across the Nation” presentation. The selections introduce artists and perspectives new to these communities while complementing each museum’s own collections and programming.

Through this initiative, works of art by renowned artists from the National Gallery’s collection will be on loan at 10 partner museums in Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Utah, and Washington, creating unprecedented accessibility to the Nation’s masterworks by placing them directly in communities across the country. “Across the Nation” is part of the National Gallery’s programming commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, taking place in 2026, which also includes a series of special installations and exhibitions, on-site programs, and digital content.

“We’re thrilled to bring these masterworks to the Quad Cities as part of the National Gallery of Art’s ‘Across the Nation’ initiative,” said Melissa Mohr, Executive Director & CEO of the Figge Art Museum. “It’s not every day that paintings by Van Dyck or Cranach make their way to our community, and for many here, this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience them in person. This exhibition is a powerful reflection of the Figge’s mission to bring world-class art to our community and deepen the cultural life of the Quad Cities.”

The National Gallery of Art Curator Talk will take place on September 4, with the Figge Bar open and food available at 5 p.m. (cards only) and the program beginning at 5 p.m. The Golden Age: Featuring Northern European Works from the Collection of the National Gallery of Art itself will be on display through April 4, 2027, admission to the Thursday-evening event is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.