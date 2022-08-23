Opening Program: Curator Talks on “Urban Exposure,” September 1

Thursday, September 1, 6:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Held in conjunction with the Davenport venue's fascinating exhibit Urban Exposure: The American City Seen, an opening program featuring the latest set of Curator Talks will be held at the Figge Art Museum on September 1, with curatorial department members Joshua Jackson, Vanessa Sage, and Andrew Wallace discussing why specific works were chosen and the process they went through to create the exhibition.

Drawn entirely from the Figge’s vast collection, the pieces curated for Urban Exposure: The American City Seen boast a compelling array of 20th- and 21st-century artworks designed to explore the human condition within city life nationwide. Through these diverse views of urban existence, this exhibition asks viewers to recognize the experiences we all share and what it means to live and work in America. Within the exhibition, images of city life portraying Americans at work and at play, in good times and bad, will be on display, and museum guests are invited to explore generations of artists engaging with the urban American scene in assemblage, print, paint, and photography. Works by artists such as Ilse Bing, Peggy Bacon, Isabel Bishop, TJ Dedeaux-Norris, and Edward Hopper are featured, along with equally arresting pieces by noted talents including Martin Lewis, Samuel Margolies, John Gutmann, Paul D’Amato, Doris Lee, David Plowden, and William Hawkins.

The exhibition also features excerpts of films from the Quad Cities’ own Urban Exposure Independent Film Project, which provides a creative channel allowing kids to express themselves constructively, non-violently, and with increased confidence. The Urban Exposure Independent Film Project offers summer film programs that highlight filmmaking fundamentals, writing, directing, cinematography, acting for film, and editing. Designed to be an industry-standard instructive program, Urban Exposure recognizes and inspires emerging filmmakers from diverse backgrounds, and the program provides hands-on experience for the participants to gain essential filmmaking skills needed to communicate their thoughts and feelings through cinematic storytelling. Urban Exposure also seeks to promote diversity within the film industry by encouraging filmmaking as a career and a form of self-expression for non-traditional applicants, such as women, people of color, and other underserved populations.

The latest round of Curator Talks with Joshua Jackson, Vanessa Sage, and Andrew Wallace will take place on September 1 at 6:30 p.m., admission is free, and the exhibition Urban Exposure: The American City Seen will be on display through September 18. For more information, call (563)326-7804 and visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.