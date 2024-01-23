Curator Tour: “Tradition Interrupted,” February 8

Thursday, February 8, 5 – 8 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Led by Emilee Enders, curator of exhibitions and programs at the Bedford Gallery at Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California, a curator tour for the venue's current exhibit Tradition Interrupted will take place at Davenport's Figge Art Museum on February 8, this Katz Gallery showcase boasting works by creative talents who firmly believe that everyday objects have the power to evoke memories and inspire emotions.

In Tradition Interrupted, the artists' works connect the past and the present by reimagining age-old art into exciting contemporary artworks. By applying new techniques and ideas to familiar items such as textiles, metals, and pottery, the artists tell their complex stories and challenge how we remember history. Visual arts often acts as a mirror, reflecting a culture's beliefs, values, and stories by providing insights into history and evolution. By reimagining traditional arts and crafts, the artistic talents of Tradition Interrupted, as suggested in the exhibit title, interrupt the fixed structure of history, allowing viewers to think differently about the past while envisioning new possibilities in the future.

For many of the exhibition's artists, everyday objects are sources of powerful agency to recall memories in danger of being forgotten, or to call into question revisionist histories. Many of the artists work in a conceptually “uncomfortable” space with the traditions and theories of their past as they create hybrid artworks that address contemporary concepts and concerns. Exhibit curator Carrie Lederer stated: "The artists of Tradition Interrupted are merging age-old media and technique with innovation, and re-visioning culturally historic ideas to create new work that interrupt traditional practice but still collaborates with the past. For generations, traditional craft and art practices held steadfast and often visually defined a culture. Today, artists are unraveling certain traits and facets of these ancient customs to redefine or reclaim them for the contemporary world."

Included among Tradition Interrupted's participating artists are: Anila Quayyum Agha (Pakistan); Faig Ahmed (Azerbaijan); Camille Eskell (U.S.); Mounir Fatmi (Morocco); Ana Gómez (Mexico) Shirin Hosseinvand (Iran); Dinh Q. Lê (Vietnam); Steven Young Lee (U.S.); Jaydan Moore (U.S.); Ramekon O’Arwisters (U.S.); Jason Seife (U.S.); and Masami Teraoka (Japan).

“This exhibition is a testament to the power of art in transcending boundaries and reshaping our understanding of tradition,” said Figge Executive Director & CEO Michelle Hargrave. “The intricate narratives woven into each piece will create a thought-provoking experience for visitors of all ages.”

The Curator Tour for Tradition Interrupted takes place in Davenport on February 8, and the 6:30 p.m. public program will be preceded by a Figge-member reception beginning at 5 p.m. Tradition Interrupted itself is on view through March 31, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.