“DART '25 Senior Thesis Show,” through August 1

Through Friday, August 1

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

A celebration of work completed by graduating seniors in the Department of Digital Art and Design, the DART '25 Senior Thesis Show will be on display at the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery through August 1, the exhibit boasting a variety of pieces in illustration, animation, digital painting, motion graphics, and digital artwork, and displaying the wide range of skills students cultivated during their time at UD.

“I'm thrilled to be at a point where I can turn my daydreams into something everyone can enjoy,” said Brett Shrake, a senior digital art and design major from Moline.

Every year, the Bisignano Art Gallery exhibits graduating seniors’ thesis projects and celebrates their achievements in illustration, animation, digital painting, and other digital art forms. Fourteen DART seniors dedicated themselves to their Senior Seminar class this semester and worked tirelessly to present the full scope and unique voice of their talent.

“My senior project demonstrates my growth while showcasing my unique illustration style and passion for art,” said Keira Alliss, a senior digital art and design major from Waukee, Iowa.

Students selected independent and specific themes for their collections. Each collection is accompanied by a brief artist statement that conveys their vision, passion, and gratitude to those who have supported them.

“Seeing my art come to life and tell a story has always been a dream of mine," said Brittany Edgmon, a senior digital art and design major from Dubuque. "This senior project truly fulfilled that."

Classmate Charles Holifield, a senior digital art and design major from Evergreen Park, Illinois, brought together faith and fiction to share a story in his senior thesis.

“Blending faith and fiction, I found purpose in storytelling using modern parables to share timeless truths through creativity and meaning,” Holifield said.

The poster artwork for the DART ‘25 Senior Thesis Show” was designed by Hannah Bauch, a senior digital art and design major from Mount Carroll, Illinois.

“In doing my senior thesis, I’ve been able to see my growth as an artist and designer," said Bauch. "I’m able to blend my passion with the people I love the most."

The mission of the Charles and Elizabeth Bisignano Art Gallery is: to serve University of Dubuque students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community by bringing diverse exhibit to campus; to support the mission of UD by connecting visual arts to other disciplines via educational programming and collaborations; and to promote UD to the tri-state area and beyond by welcoming the public to attend (in person and virtually) the exhibits. The Bisignano Art Gallery is the programming arm and primary resource for the Digital Art and Design Department. The gallery features at least 10 original, in-house curated exhibitions per year. It also serves as the primary display space for students and faculty on campus, providing opportunities through juried student shows, Senior Thesis exhibitions, and faculty shows.

The DART '25 Senior Thesis Show will be on display through August 1, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting BisignanoArtGallery.com.