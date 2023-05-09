Through Friday, August 11

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Boasting a variety of work by graduating seniors in the school's Department of Digital Art and Design, the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery is housing The DART Senior Art Show through August 11, the wide-ranging exhibition a celebration of its students' thesis projects over the past academic year.

This final exhibit on the galery's 2022-23 schedule includes work in illustration, animation, 3D design, motion graphics, and digital artwork, all of it highlighting the wide range of skills that students cultivated during their time at the University of Dubuque. Each senior worked throughout the semester in their Senior Seminar class to showcase the breadth and voice of their talent. The students chose an independent and specific theme for their collection of pieces accompanied by a brief artist statement to describe their vision and passion as an artist, as well as their gratitude to everyone who helped them achieve their goal.

The Charles and Elizabeth Bisignano Art Gallery is the programming arm and primary resource for the Digital Art and Design Department at the University of Dubuque, and the space features 10 original, in-house curated exhibitions a year. It also serves as the primary display space for students and faculty on campus, providing opportunities through juried student shows, Senior Thesis exhibitions, and faculty shows. We are excited to support these artists and see their work this year. The mission of the gallery is threefold: to serve University of Dubuque students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community by bringing diverse exhibit to campus; to support the mission of UD by connecting visual arts to other disciplines via educational programming and collaborations; and to promote UD to the tri-state area and beyond by welcoming the public to attend (in person and virtually) the exhibits.

The DART Senior Art Show will be on display at the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery through August 11, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The gallery is also open in conjunction with all major events held in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the university's Heritage Center. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dart.dbq.edu/gallery.