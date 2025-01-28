“Davis-Salazar, Weiland, & Regional Woodturners,” February 7 through March 21

Opening Reception: Friday, February 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Exhibit: Friday, February 7, through Friday, March 21

Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

A wide and beautiful variety of artistic media will be showcased in the latest group exhibition at Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center gallery, with Davis-Salazar, Weiland, & Regional Woodturners, from February 7 through March 21, boasting new paintings by Katrina Davis-Salazar, sculptural ceramics by Brant Weiland, and 20 works by nine of the region’s best woodturners.

Katrina Davis-Salazar is a mixed-media Latinx artist living and working in the Chicago area. Her narrative portraiture explores themes of "tearing and repairing" by layering, obscuring, and deconstructing her pieces through texture and paint, destroying and rebuilding them repeatedly. Davis-Salazar’s work echoes the process of personal growth and character development, and she hopes her many works might “comfort the ill-at-ease and confront the comfortable.”

Iowa City artist Brant Weiland’s work is comprised of molded objects cast in clay. These monochrome clay pieces are then assembled into a carefully curated collection. Weiland is “interested in the way a physical collection preserves and forms connections that influence an individual's perception of place and identity,” and his aim is to “show how a grouping of objects inherently forms a narrative through touchstones of personal memory.”

At Quad City Arts, arresting works of art by nine of the region’s best woodturners will be exhibited alongside Davis-Salazar and Weiland. Artisans were invited to submit up to three pieces for consideration, and jurors selected a total of 20 pieces to be displayed. These pieces will begin their exhibition at the Quad City Arts gallery in Rock Island, then move to the Quad Cities International Airport Gallery in Moline for display from March 5 through April 29.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

An opening reception for Davis-Salazar, Weiland, & Regional Woodturners will be held at the Rock Island gallery on February 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., with the artists present and refreshments served. The exhibit itself will be on display from February 7 through March 21, admission to both the exhibit and its opening reception are free, and more information is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.