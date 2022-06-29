“Decolonial Intervention,” July 9, 2022, through July 9, 2023

Saturday, July 9, 2022, through Sunday, July 9, 2023

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Mexican/Latinx multidisciplinary artist Tlisza Jaurique will, from July 9 of 2022 to July 9 of 2023, employ her inherited indigenous upbringing and aesthetics in service of the Figge Art Museum's Decolonial Intervention, creating her own artistic intervention surrounding the Davenport venue's Spanish Vice Regal collection, reexamining the art in this space, and providing a different viewpoint that allows for a shared authority of the collection.

A multidisciplinary artist, scholar, and educator, Jaurique addresses the philosophical concepts of change, language, hermeneutics, power, and decoloniality in her work, and is best known for her intricate paintings and installations using glitter and mirrors. Having earned a B.A. in philosophy from Vassar College and a Master’s in art education from Arizona State University, and continuing with her doctoral studies in education in curriculum/instruction, she teaches, lectures, and builds curriculums in Studio Art, Art History, Philosophy, World Religions and History with special emphasis on Native American Cultures, past and present. Jaurique has consulted, exhibited, lectured, and worked with the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian; the Smithsonian Latino Center; the Metropolitan Museum of Art (she was the first Mexicana/Xicana to exhibit at the Met); David Rockefeller Center for Latino Studies at Harvard; the Latino Cultural Center at Yale University; Hispanic Research Center at ASU; Notre Dame Center for Latino Studies; and other esteemed institutions.

Additionally, the artist received the prestigious Community Scholar Award from the Smithsonian Native American Awards Program at the National Museum of Natural History, and was a resident scholar and visiting artist for the Southwest Borderlands Initiative Chicana/o Studies Department at ASU. In 2020, Jaurique was the recipient of the NDN Collective Artist Grant and the United States Artist Grant, and her artworks have been included in four volumes of Mexican American Chicana/o Art published by the Bilingual Press; the Aztlan Journal of Chicano Studies UCLA; Taken: Iconography & Intent in Contemporary Latino Art, published by Taller Puertorriqueña; and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Decolonial Intervention will be on display July 9 through next year's July 9, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10 – although guests can visit the Figge free during the month of July thanks to the support of Jill and Cal Werner – and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.