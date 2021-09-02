Matt Dierker, Jamie Foster, and Deana Bada Maloney Exhibits, September 2 through November 1

Thursday, September 2, through Monday, November 1

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

New works by a trio of Midwestern talents employing a trio of wildly different artistic mediums are currently on display in the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, with the Moline airport, through November 1, showcasing eye-catching photography by Mark Dierker of Dubuque, Iowa, works on paper by Jamie Foster of Naperville, Illinois, and ceramic wildlife sculpture by Deana Bada Maloney of Downers Grove, Illinois.

Dierker says, “I tend to see the world in more saturated colors than most people. I find the images taken by my camera inadequate to express that richness of color, so I do a lot of post processing work to bring the image back to as close as what I saw originally. I like my images to be more painterly than documentary in style. The central theme to all my fine art photography is light and how it behaves in the environment. I'm more interested in capturing light in its natural forms than creating artificial light or forcing it to do what it wouldn't do naturally.”

Foster is interested in the relationship we have with nature and our environment both positively and negatively, and how this affects us on emotional levels. The artist states, “My paintings feed off the fascination I have with ecopsychology, conservation, and biodiversity. They tap into our collective subconscious of the deep emotional connection with environment and nature. From a distance, my paintings will simultaneously resemble vast glacial landscapes and intricate microscopic patterns, acting as complimentary and contradictory to each other in an encircling game. The natural elements which flow from an emotional outpouring create fractal natural patterns that draw the viewer into a world each viewer translates through their own perception of the natural world. Different aspects of each of my works can be viewed as a mountainside, cell structure, flowing rapids, and perplexing botany patterns – all combined and swirled together – to create timeless works of art that could be appreciated at any time in human history.”

Maloney has a BFA in Drawing and Painting, with a strong focus in anatomy and scientific illustration, from the Art Institute of Chicago. She explains that she has “found sculpture to be another vehicle for me to express the beauty and stories woven in nature and the world around us. I have been an observer of nature all my life. I am continually awestruck at the beauty of the natural world and the magic and mystery in every living thing. A theme that I continually address in my work is a humorous but sad portrayal of animals having to adapt to the new landscape we are creating with our waste problem. I hope to continue to create awareness and inspire change for us to be better ambassadors to our Mother Earth.”

The Quad City International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and works from the Matt Dierker, Jamie Foster, and Deana Bada Maloney exhibitions are also currently viewable through Quad City Arts' Web site. For more information on the exhibits on display through November 1, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.