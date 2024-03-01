01 Mar 2024

“Donegal Days: Recent Photographs by Noah Bullock,” March 4 through 24

"Mt. Errigal, Co. Domegal" in “Donegal Days: Recent Photographs by Noah Bullock" at the University of Dubuque -- March 4 through 24.

Exhibit: Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 29

Reception: Friday, March 22, 6 – 8 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

With the exhibition boasting gorgeous and arresting images from a place the native Iowan considers a second home, the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery will house Donegal Days: Recent Photographs by Noah Bullock from March 4 through 29, the showcase boasting 40 images taken in a county located in Ireland’s remote northwest.

The current coordinator of the University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery, Noah Bullock grew up in Dubuque, and graduated from the institution in 2021, having focused on digital art and design with an emphasis in photography and art history. He served as a Student Ambassador with Tamron EDU, and has additional plans to pursue a career in photo journalism. Bullock's first published photograph was a slalom-skiing action photo on the Mississippi River. This sparked an interest in sports photography, and he consequently captured many more memorable moments with his camera in his work with the University of Dubuque Athletic Department, as well as in his coverage of area high-school football games.

"Surfing the Wild Atlantic Way"

Bullock also travelled extensively through the great cities of western Europe during his college career, and much of his current body of work chronicles everyday scenes in these cities. Currently, Noah’s favorite place and photographic inspiration is Domegal, a small island off the west coast of Ireland. The photographer says of the locale, "“I have grown to love the people in Donegal and earned their friendship over the years,"

Said Alan Garfield, director of the art gallery and professor emeritus at the University of Dubuque, “I can only imagine the considerable number of photos that Noah took of each image in this show, only to examine and reduce those multiples to the one, unique essence, so that the story dominates."

"Hand Weaver Eddie Doherty"

The mission of the Charles and Elizabeth Bisignano Art Gallery is: to serve University of Dubuque students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community by bringing diverse exhibit to campus; to support the mission of UD by connecting visual arts to other disciplines via educational programming and collaborations; and to promote UD to the tri-state area and beyond by welcoming the public to attend (in person and virtually) the exhibits. The Bisignano Art Gallery is the programming arm and primary resource for the Digital Art and Design Department. The gallery features at least 10 original, in-house curated exhibitions per year. It also serves as the primary display space for students and faculty on campus, providing opportunities through juried student shows, Senior Thesis exhibitions, and faculty shows.

A reception for Donegal Days: Recent Photographs by Noah Bullock will be held in the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery on March 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., and takes place in conjunction with that evening's Heritage Center production of Godspell performed by the university's Department of Fine and Performing Arts. The exhibit itself will be on display from March 4 through 29, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dart.dbq.edu/gallery.

