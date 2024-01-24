“Double Vision,” January 26 through March 18

Exhibit: Friday, January 26, through Monday, March 18

Opening Reception: Friday, January 26, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Carl Sandburg College's Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Boulevard, Galesburg IL

On display from January 26 through March 18, beautiful drawings and paintings by a noted professor of art can be found in Carl Sandburg College's Double Vision. with the institution's Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery hosting numerous works by Jenny Chi of Charleston, Illinois' Eastern Illinois University.

Inspired by the human figure, Chi paints in a style reminiscent of the old masters, conducting a personal, sometimes rather sly dialogue with the Italian Renaissance in particular. Her amicable appropriation of the Best of the West makes one aware of art not just as finished work but as a way of seeing, an inexhaustible language that can be learned and shared and always retains the power of saying new things. Meanwhile, as an active artist and educator who travels extensively in Italy, Chi's works have been exhibited throughout United States and can be found in numerous private collections worldwide.

Chi received her BA from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, and her MFA from the School of Figurative Art of the New York Academy of Art. Her many awards and honors include: participation in the White House Blue Ribbon Christmas Project; the Duval County Artist in Residence; a fellowship from the Cultural Council in Jacksonville, Florida; the Carl Steinsieck Memorial Award for best figure drawing from the St. Augustine Art Association; and a grant recipient from George Sugarman Foundation. She is currently a professor in the art department at Eastern Illinois University, where she teaches courses in painting and life drawing. Chi has also been featured in the award-winning documentary series Art Now, which airs on Urbana Public Television and highlights members of the creative community in the Champaign-Urbana area.

An opening reception for Jenny Chi's Double Vision will be held in Carl Sandburg College's Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery in Building D from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 26, with the exhibition itself on display through March 18. Admission is free to both the reception and the exhibit, and more information is available by visiting Sandburg.edu. For more about the artist, visit JennyChi.org.