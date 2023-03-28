“The Edge Show,” through April 11

Through Tuesday, April 11

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

With the latest exhibition at the University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery, students in the institution's Department of Digital Art and Design (DART) have been given an opportunity to step away from the classroom’s client-driven projects and create individual pieces of artwork of the new showcase of young talent The Edge Show, on display through April 11.

In The Edge Show, artworks created by around 30 students are on display, with the highlighted digital images and illustrations including digital photography, imagined landscapes, contemporary icons, expressive portraits, and abstract expressions. “The Edge Show is an annual spring event where all DART majors are required to submit one digital artwork that they have created for the show," said Sheila Sabers, MAC, head of the Department of Digital Art and Design and assistant professor of digital art and design. "They cannot use a class project. The DART program’s emphasis is on client-driven projects not in the fine arts. The Edge Show allows our students the experience of presenting digital expressions in a fine arts format for the gallery. Students have an outlet to explore composition, process, and media outside the classroom using their objectives and establish their visual voice to communicate through image."

he Charles and Elizabeth Bisignano Art Gallery is the programming arm and primary resource for the Digital Art and Design Department at the University of Dubuque, and the space features 10 original, in-house curated exhibitions a year. It also serves as the primary display space for students and faculty on campus, providing opportunities through juried student shows, Senior Thesis exhibitions, and faculty shows. We are excited to support these artists and see their work this year. The mission of the gallery is threefold: to serve University of Dubuque students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community by bringing diverse exhibit to campus; to support the mission of UD by connecting visual arts to other disciplines via educational programming and collaborations; and to promote UD to the tri-state area and beyond by welcoming the public to attend (in person and virtually) the exhibits.

The Edge Show will be on display at the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery through April 11, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The gallery is also open in conjunction with all major events held in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the university's Heritage Center. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dart.dbq.edu/gallery.