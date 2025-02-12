“Embracing the Syncopation: A Visual Exploration,” through February 21

Exhibit: Through Friday, February 21

Reception and Artist Talk: Wednesday, February 19, 4 – 6 p.m.

Black Hawk College ArtSpace Gallery, Building 4, 6600 34th Avenue, Moline IL

A Galesburg-based talent who has been active in photography for more than half a century, Rich Ankeney brings his latest exhibition to Moline's Black Hawk College in Embracing the Syncopation: A Visual Exploration, an arresting series of new works on view in the ArtSpace Gallery through February 21.

Ankeney, who recently started painting again in addition to his photographic work, has exhibited widely, and his work has received numerous awards. The Galesburg artist earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree in painting and photography from Quincy University, a master’s degree in art education from Illinois State University, and a master’s degree in instructional technology from Western Illinois University. Having completed more than 40 hours of coursework to achieve Apple Teacher Institute certification, Ankeney taught art and photography classes at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg for more than 25 years. In 2002, he received an Outstanding Alumni Award from the Art Department at Quincy University.

As Ankeney says in his Artist Statement: "My work tries to capture the rhythmic, melodic and harmonic energy of music, especially jazz. Strong color combinations are often used to achieve a pulsating rhythm and to produce complex harmonies and discords. Melody (subject matter) is downplayed or absent. Many times I can create a dynamic reorganization of the artistic elements. My method of abstracting creates variations by manipulating line, form and color in a kind of pictorial counterpoint. The human figure is in no way a representation, but a symbol of elemental and artistic forces and energy.”

A reception and artist talk for Embracing the Syncopation: A Visual Exploration will be held in Black Hawk's ArtSpace Gallery on February 19, the 4 to 6 p.m. event featuring light refreshments and the artist discussing his works. The exhibition itself will be on view through February 21, admission to the gallery is free, and more information is available by e-mailing ArtDesign@bhc.edu and visiting Facebook.com/BHCArtDesign.