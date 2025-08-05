Exhibition Tour Night, August 21

Thursday, August 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

On August 21, guests of Davenport's Figge Art Museum are invited to enjoy a closer look at two current exhibitions – Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks and Cats! – in the docent-guided Exhibition Tour Night, with the 30-minute tours repeating in order for patrons to attend either or both, as well as enjoy live music, drinks, and food options.

A remarkable collection of wearable art that's both fashionable and functional, Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks showcases nearly 60 futuristic footwear designs redefining the possibilities of shoes. Blending fashion, gaming, architecture, and sustainability, the exhibition features designers such as Rem D. Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Mr. Bailey, and Salehe Bembury alongside collaborations with Rick Owens, Stella McCartney, and PlayStation. Highlights include 3D-printed shoes, sneakers made from mushroom leather, and footwear designed for the metaverse. Future Now offers a glimpse into the innovative technologies and artistic practices shaping the future of footwear, and the exhibition includes loans from the Bata Shoe Museum’s expansive collection of nearly 15,000 artifacts, as well as designs from private collectors, working design studios, and conceptual artists. Through form, material, and message, the works on view invite reflection on the future of fashion, identity, and the planet.

A dazzling, visually rich celebration of fascinating felines and the artists who love them, Cats! is a rich showcase inspired by our four-legged friends, and boasts works from both the museum's collection and on loan. Beloved by many humans for their mischievous nature, companionship, and beauty, cats have been featured prominently in the visual art of various cultures – whether transformed into Ancient Egyptian deities or as the subject of internet memes – and they continue to act as artistic muses. The Cats! exhibition explores artwork featuring felines in a range of mediums, including printmaking, sculpture, paintings, and video, with a special section focusing on their wild counterparts. Visitors will be encouraged to participate in interactive elements showing how our furry (and sometimes not-furry) friends continue to inspire us.

The Exhibition Tour Night will take place in Davenport on August 21, with the tours starting at 6 p.m. and repeating at 6:30 p.m., and the Figge Bar open at 5 p.m. (cards only). Admission to the venue is free from 5 to 8 p.m. as part of the Thursdays at the Figge programming, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.