“Fashionably Dressed,” June 29 through September 22

Sunday, June 30, through Sunday, September 22

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine IA

Work of couture by Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, and other artists recognized around the world will be on vivid display in the Muscatine Art Center from June 29 through September 22, with the venue's Fashionably Dressed exhibition pairing drawings, paintings, and prints of women, men, and children with historic clothing from the Muscatine Art Center’s permanent collection.

Fashionably Dressed spotlights the collection donated by Mary Musser Gilmore, heir of Laura Musser, and many drawings and prints from this impressive collection have not been on view in recent years. Open since 1965, the Laura Musser Museum/Muscatine Art Center is many things to the community of Muscatine, including historic house museum, art gallery, and local history museum. The people of Muscatine have made 1314 Mulberry Avenue a gathering place for celebrating the area's history, art and culture. As a department of the City of Muscatine, the Art Center's mission is to collect, preserve, interpret and exhibit objects of historical and aesthetic importance for the benefit of present and future generations.

The Muscatine Art Center was established as a museum in 1965 when Laura Musser's heirs, Mary Catherine McWhirter and Mary Musser Gilmore, donated the Musser Mansion to the City of Muscatine. Showcasing the 1908 Musser Mansion and the contemporary Stanley Gallery, the Muscatine Art Center offers decorative arts associated with the original home, as well as new and exciting exhibitions in constant rotation. The Muscatine Art Center is also one of only 1,070 museums nationwide accredited by the American Association of Museums (AAM). This honor signifies that the Muscatine Art Center has undergone a rigorous and lengthy process involving intensive self-examination, peer review and a thorough examination by the Accreditation Commission. Accreditation by AAM means the Muscatine Art Center is recognized for demonstrating excellence and operating in accordance with the best practices and highest standards in the field.

Fashionably Dressed will be on view from June 29 through September 22, and regular gallery hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Donations are appreciated, and more information is available by calling (563)263-8282 and visiting MuscatineArtCenter.org.