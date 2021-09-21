21 Sep 2021

“Paint the River: Fifth-Annual Plein Air Paint Out,” October 1 through 30

By Reader Staff

“Paint the River: Fifth-Annual Plein Air Paint Out" at the Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy -- October 1 through 30.

Exhibit: Friday, October 1, through Saturday, October 30

Opening Reception: Friday, October 1, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA

Outdoor views of the Quad Cities will be admired and enjoyed in a Bettendorf venue when the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, from October 1 through 30, houses its exhibition Paint the River: Fifth-Annual Plein Air Paint Out – a collection of works by local artists all created outside, and all executed on subject matter along the Mississippi from the I-80 Bridge to the Centennial Bridge on both sides of the river.

Simply defined as the act of painting outdoors, en plein air contrasts with studio painting or academic rules that might create a predetermined look. The theory of “en plein air: painting is credited to 18th-century artist Pierre-Henri de Valenciennes, who composed a treatise titled Reflections and Advice to a Student on Painting, Particularly on Landscape in which he developed the concept of landscape portraiture by which the artist paints directly onto canvas in communication with the landscape. This enabled the artist to better capture the changing details of weather and light. The invention of portable canvases and easels allowed the practice to develop particularly in France, and in the early 1830s, the Barbizon school of painting in natural light was highly influential. Among the most prominent features of this school were its tonal qualities, color, loose brushwork, and softness of form, variants that were particularly relevant to impressionism and the mid-19th-century Hudson River School.

French impressionist painters such as Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Alfred Sisley, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir were advocates of plein air painting, and much of their work was done outdoors in the diffuse light of a large white umbrella. Monet was an avid en plein air artist who deduced that to seize the closeness and likeness of an outside setting at a specific moment, one had to be outside to do so, rather than just paint an outside setting in their studio. In Russian during the second half of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th, painters such as Vasily Polenov, Isaac Levitan, Valentin Serov, Konstantin Korovin, and I.E. Grabar were highly regarded for painting en plein air, and American impressionist painters noted for this style include Guy Rose, Robert William Wood, Mary DeNeale Morgan, John Gamble, and Arthur Hill Gilbert.

An opening reception for Paint the River: Fifth-Annual Plein Air Paint Out will be held on October 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and by appointment. For more information on the exhibit (on displacy through October 30) and other venue happenings, call (563)508-4630 and visit BereskinArtGallery.com.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

River Cities Reader #989 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar