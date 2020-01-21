“Finding God in the Dark: A Retrospective Exhibition,” through March 6

Exhibit: Through Friday, March 6

Artist Q&A and Reception: Friday, February 28, 4 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 Gaines Street, Davenport IA

An artistic talent whose works are so voluminous they're currently on display in two separate galleries in St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, former Quad Citian and SAU alumna Rosalind Wilcox showcases her Finding God in the Dark: A Retrospective Exhibition in the university's Catich and Morrissey Galleries through March 6, the works created by a legally blind artist who also enjoys careers as a singer, songwriter, percussionist, and guitarist.

Born in Chicago and the recipient of a bachelor’s degree in art education from St. Ambrose, Wilcox is a visual artist and Chair of the Fine Arts Department at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi. In Clarksdale, she uses her art to explore the diversity within her life – what Wilcox calls “the red, white, and blues of art” – while capturing the places and faces of her family and community. As a legally blind artist, Rosalind often works from enlarged photos taken from the “passenger seat of life,” and she admits to being passionate about the advancement of art, music, fine-arts education, art therapy, and researching the history of the arts within culture and interdisciplinary aspects of the creative arts arena. Wilcox holds a 1998 Master’s in Fine Art from the University of Mississippi and a 1990 Master’s degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

As stated on her biography at RosalindWilcoxArts.com: “She has worked to capture and intrigue the art community with her beautiful work, gathering much of her inspiration from 'places and faces, family and community. Human beings are most interesting, and how they interact within nature or interior spaces also has held my interest for decades.' Wilcox uses personal interpretation of environment, and her artwork embodies experience and spaces associated with her family's Native American culture, in addition to others. She paints her family, children, and grandchildren: Winnebago, Navajo, and Choctaw tribes in an effort to create stronger relationships and establish historical perspective. She travels extensively seeking to understand the ways of being fully human.”

An artist Q&A and reception for Finding God in the Dark: A Retrospective Exhibition will take place on February 28 at 4 p.m. in the Caitch Gallery, and the exhibits will be on display through March 6 in both the Catich and Morrissey Galleries of St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center. Regular gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)333-6444 or visiting SAU.edu/catich and SAU.edu/morrissey.