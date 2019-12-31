Friday, January 3, through Tuesday, March 3

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

With the new year comes a trio of new exhibitions at Moline's Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, with three gifted Midwestern artists showcasing a variety of works from January 3 through March 3: landscape paintings by Emily Fitzpatrick, acrylic paintings by Kelly Schnell, and mixed-media fiber creations by Colleen Curry.

Fitzpatrick’s pastel paintings depict mostly Midwestern landscapes with varying times of year and day. Her work tends to focus on the sky with rolling-hill landscapes, which supports contrasts and emphasizes some aspect of the ever-changing atmosphere above. An Iowa State University graduate with degrees in design (integrated visual cultures) and German (language and culture), Fitzpatrick states in her online biography: “Born and raised in Iowa I have lived the majority of my life surrounded by fields, animals, and beautiful sunsets. Living in what my friends call "the middle of nowhere" has had a huge impact on my artwork. I have watched the sun rise over fields, brighten the flowers and feed the corn; then set over farmsteads filled with families. Whilst I watched, this wonderful world has begged me to capture just some of it’s rare beauties. Which is what I try to do with my artwork; capture the essence of the land, animals and people I create.”

Schnell draws inspiration from nature for her abstract paintings. Through the use of stenciling, loose brushstrokes, and dripped paint, she creates a wonderland of color and texture that evokes gardens, rain, and other biomorphic conditions. Curry’s work, meanwhile, employs many fine art techniques. She calls herself a mixed-media fiber artist and uses a variety of materials and techniques in order to achieve the effect she is looking for in each new piece work. Her art quilts are representational and abstract, giving them a non-traditional flair.

The Quad City International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Emily Fitzpatrick, Kelly Schnell, and Colleen Curry exhibits on display from January 3 through March 3 is available by calling (309)793-1213 extension 108 or visiting QuadCityArts.com.