“Freezing Speed – Ian Brightman,” November 14 through December 31

Exhibit: Thursday, November 14, through Tuesday, December 31

Reception: Friday, December 13, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Roughly 40 photographs showcasing the exhilarating and dangerous world of motorsport will be on display at the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, with the exhibition Freezing Speed – Ian Brightman offering evocative, arresting images from November 14 through December 31.

A native of Old Hickory, Tennessee, Ian Alexander (The) Brightman is passionate about capturing what he describes as “the heartbeat of car culture and the adrenaline-fueled world of motorsport.” He has collaborated with renowned drift magazines across North American and European continents, and his work has appeared with global brands such as MotorTrend, Hot Rod, and Formula Drift.

“Through my lens," Brightman has said, "I strive to capture not just the speed and power of these machines but also the essence of track life and the raw physicality that defines the motorsport universe."

“I have followed Ian The Brightman for many years and have cultivated a mutual work relationship pertaining to photography,” said Noah Bullock, coordinator of the Bisignano Art Gallery. “As I gravitate towards traditional sports photography, Ian gravitates towards motorsports photography, which is something new and different the Bisignano Art Gallery has never seen before.

“Ian is one of those photographers that will just blow your mind,” Bullock continued. “He breaks the ‘normal’ boundaries, uses unconventional techniques, and creates a motif unlike any other.”

A free pre-show reception for Freezing Speed – Ian Brightman will be held in the art gallery from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13. The reception will take place in conjunction with A John Denver Christmas, presented by the Dubuque Arts Council and sponsored by MidWestOne Private Wealth, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center's John and Alice Butler Hall.

The mission of the Charles and Elizabeth Bisignano Art Gallery is: to serve University of Dubuque students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community by bringing diverse exhibit to campus; to support the mission of UD by connecting visual arts to other disciplines via educational programming and collaborations; and to promote UD to the tri-state area and beyond by welcoming the public to attend (in person and virtually) the exhibits. The Bisignano Art Gallery is the programming arm and primary resource for the Digital Art and Design Department. The gallery features at least 10 original, in-house curated exhibitions per year. It also serves as the primary display space for students and faculty on campus, providing opportunities through juried student shows, Senior Thesis exhibitions, and faculty shows.

Freezing Speed – Ian Brightman will be on display from November 14 through December 31, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting BisignanoArtGallery.com.