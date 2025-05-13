“Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks,” May 24 through August 24

Exhibit: Saturday, May 24, through Sunday, August 24

Opening Celebration: Thursday, May 29, 5 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Davenport's Figge Art Museum is delivering some extra-special kick with its colorful and arresting exhibit on display from May 24 through August 24, as the footwear-themed exhibit Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks enjoys a stay in the venue's fourth-floor gallery, the exhibition co-organized by the American Federation of Arts and the Bata Shoe Museum, and curated by he latter's director and senior curator Elizabeth Semmelhack.

A remarkable collection of wearable art that's both fashionable and functional, Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks showcases nearly 60 futuristic footwear designs redefining the possibilities of shoes. Blending fashion, gaming, architecture, and sustainability, the exhibition features designers such as Rem D. Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Mr. Bailey, and Salehe Bembury alongside collaborations with Rick Owens, Stella McCartney, and PlayStation. Highlights include 3D-printed shoes, sneakers made from mushroom leather, and footwear designed for the metaverse. Future Now offers a glimpse into the innovative technologies and artistic practices shaping the future of footwear.

The Figge Art Museum is proud to partner with Kicks for Kids during the exhibition Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks to collect new or unused children’s shoes for local students in need. Museum guests are asked to bring new or unused children’s shoes to the Figge and place them in the collection receptacle located near the Welcome Desk, with every donation designed to help a child step forward with confidence.

Kicks for Kids is a local non-profit founded by Brent Hamerlinck, dedicated to making sure every child has access to proper footwear. Working with area schools and fellow non-profit Closet2Closet, Kicks for Kids identifies children who need new shoes and delivers them directly to schools. Last year, the organization provided 150 pairs of shoes to local youth, and this year they have already donated 250 pairs and counting. Their goal is to reach even more children across the Quad Cities.

An opening celebration for Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks will take place on May 29, with the Figge bar open at 5 p.m. (cards only) and the program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit itself will be on display in the Davenport venue's fourth-floor gallery from May 24 through August 24, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $8-14, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.