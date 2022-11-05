05 Nov 2022

Gary Beaumont and Tony Seabolt Exhibits, through January 2

By Reader Staff

Tony Siebolt's "Strane Way of Looking" at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery -- through January 2.

Through Monday, January 2

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Gloriously colorful and arresting works by a pair of Illinois-based artists are currently on display at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, with the Moline airport, through January 2, hosting new ceramic works by Gary Beaumont of Champaign and recent acrylic paintings by Tony Seabolt of Rock Island.

Gary Beaumont became a ceramist after a 35-year career teaching communications at the University of Illinois. His crystalline ceramics series comes from carefully crafting pieces with the goal of making something unique, and the artist's platters and tiles convey a sense of the spirit of humanity, made from earth and created in a uniquely artistic way. "​"For me ceramic art is magical," sad Beaumont, "taking earth materials, combining them in unique ways, and creating something artistic. Ceramics speaks directly to what it means to be human."

Gary Beaumont's "Blue and Amber Crystal Platters"

“I often think about early people sitting around a fire, discovering how heat made clay turn hard, and then shaping this clay into useful containers," continued Beaumont of his process. “Most importantly, they made their pots interesting to look at by adding color and texture and imagery. My goal is similar. To carefully craft pieces, so that when people see them they say, 'Wow. I’ve never seen anything like this.' In this way, my art offers people in this 'fast food' culture a reason to stop and notice how something looks and feels ... . Something that conveys a sense of the spirit of humanity."

Tony Seabolt's "Stand Together"

Tony Seabolt is a painter of more than 30 years with a fine-arts degree from Moline's Black Hawk College. He works in an abstract style that explores the visual relationships between music, meditation, and space/color relationships. “I enjoy giving the viewers something to contemplate and provoke their own imaginations,” said Seabolt of his vibrant series of paintings. His lyrical abstractions consequently combine many aspects of recognizable forms to make each work seem familiar and bring out a reaction from the viewer.

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Gary Beaumont and Tony Seabolt exhibit on display through January 2 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar