"The Golden Age: Featuring Northern European Works from the Collection of the National Gallery of Art," June 28 through April 4, 2027

“The Golden Age: Featuring Northern European Works from the Collection of the National Gallery of Art" at the Figge Art Museum -- June 28 through April 4, 2027.

Saturday, June 28, 2025, through Sunday, April 4, 2027

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

A rare chance to experience Renaissance and Baroque art up close, the gorgeous and captivating exhibition The Golden Age: Featuring Northern European Works from the Collection of the National Gallery of Art will be on display at Davenport's Figge Art Museum from June 28, 2025, through April 4, 2027, the exhibit's premiere sponsor Kay Hall (in remembrance of John) and contributing sponsors Wynne and David Schafer, Schafer Interiors, Kay K. Runge, KK Runge Associates, the Carolyn Levine & Leonard Kallio Trust, John Gardner, and Cathy Weideman.

With The Golden Age, the proudly presents masterpieces by Northern Renaissance and Baroque artists, among them Anthony Van Dyck, Frans Hals, and Lucas Cranach the Elder, on loan from the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. As just one of 10 museums selected for the National Gallery's "Across the Nation" initiative to share the nation's collection with museums across the country, the Figge brings an exceptional selection of 16th- and 17th-century European artworks to the Quad Cities - pieces typically seen only in major cities such as Chicago. The Figge's own Northern European paintings will be paired with National Gallery works in four thematic sections: Portraiture, History, Still Life, and Genre Scenes. Period textiles, jewelry, and decorative arts will enhance this immersive experience. This partnership showcases the technical brilliance and cultural vibrancy of Northern European painting, and art lovers won't want to miss this rare chance to experience Renaissance and Baraque art up close in downtown Davenport.

Washington D.C.'s National Gallery of Art, founded as a gift to the nation, serves as a center of visual art, education, and culture. Its collection of more than 150,000 paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, photographs, prints, and drawings spans the history of Western art and showcases some of the triumphs of human creativity. Across 363 days a year, the National Gallery offers a full spectrum of special exhibitions and public programs free of charge.

The Golden Age: Featuring Northern European Works from the Collection of the National Gallery of Art will be on view in the Davenport venue's Katz Gallery from June 28, 2025, through April 4, 2027, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays) and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $8-14, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.

