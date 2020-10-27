“Haitian Masterworks,” November 7 through January 24

Saturday, November 7, through Sunday, January 24

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

As home to one of the largest collections of Haitian art in the United States, the Figge Art Museum is set to celebrate its vast assemblage of beautiful, evocative, fascinating pieces in Haitian Masterworks, a new exhibition, on display from November 7 through January 24, that will focus on prevalent themes in Haitian art including spirituality, transformation, the natural world, everyday life, and Haitian history.

In 1967, Dr. Walter E. Neiswanger’s generous gift of Haitian paintings and sculptures established the Figge's expansive collection, which has grown to include a dynamic range of artwork in a variety of mediums and styles. The collection continues to grow through strategic purchases and gifts, including the museum's recent acquisition N’ap naje ansamn, n’ap vole ansamn by contemporary Haitian- American artist Didier William.

Born in 1983 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, William grew up in Miami, received his BFA in painting from the Maryland Institute College of Art, and earned his MFA in painting and printmaking from Yale University School of Art. paintings are frequently concerned with blackness and other identities subjected to an "othering" gaze and socioeconomic oppression, drawing on his experiences of immigrating to the United States from Haiti. His works embrace traditional conventions of painting in their size and planarity, but integrate collage and mixed media to reflect to layers on meaning in each piece. Didier's exploration of the gaze, Haitian Voudou, history, folklore, and identity is expressed through works that depict human figures, and his Curtains, Stages, Shadows series from 2017 and 2018 was in part inspired by events surrounding Trayvon Martin, an unarmed teenager who was shot to death in 2012. Among William's many accolades are the Morris Louis Award for Excellence in Painting, the Rosenthal Family Foundations Award in Art, and a 2009 grant from the Hearst Foundation.

In addition to pieces by William, Haitian Masterworks will feature significant as well as rarely exhibited works from the Haitian collection by Hector Hyppolite, Wilson Bigaud, Nacius Joseph, Georges Liautaud, Frantz Zéphirin, and Edouard Duval-Carrié, among numerous others. Mediums including painting, beading, metalwork, and mixed media sculpture will be included, with virtual programming related to the exhibition scheduled for November 12 and December 5.

Haitian Masterworks will be on display from November 7 through January 24, with regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Museum admission is $4-10, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 or visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.