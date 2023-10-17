Halloween Weekend at the Figge, October 27 through 29

Dark Delights Dinner & Movie: Friday, October 27, 5:30 p.m.

Mysteria, a Night of Secrets & Art: Saturday, October 28, 6 p.m.

Tricks & Treats: Sunday, October 29, 10 a.m.

In preparation for the spookiest night of the year, Davenport's Figge Art Museum will host a trio of special events from October 27 through 29, with the venue presenting Dark Delights Dinner & Movie on Friday, Mysteria, a Night of Secrets & Art on Saturday, and Tricks & Treats on Sunday in advance of downtown Davenport's annual Halloween parade.

With dinner provided by provided by Creative Catering Caravan, the October 27 Dark Delights Dinner & Movie event invites patrons to enjoy a luxurious, four-course feast infused with an eerie twist and two glasses of select wine or craft beer before settling in for a deviously delicious screening of 1986's Little Shop of Horrors, the beloved musical comedy about a boy, a girl, and a ravenous, human-eating plant. With the appetizer course featuring Seasonal Char-boo-terie and the second course a movie-themed "Mean Green Salad" featuring garnished vegetables and a walnut and fig vinaigrette, guests have their option of entrée: "Seymour's Beef Welly," Deconstructed Beef Wellington with Demi Glace, Potatoes Dauphinoise Tower, Brussel Sprout Petals with Lemon, and a Milk Bread Roll; "Orin's Chicken Makhani," a Stuffed Chicken Breast with Garlic Cream and Cashew Sauce, Potatoes Dauphinoise Tower, Brussel Sprout Petals with Lemon, and a Milk Bread Roll; or the vegan option "Audrey's Autumn Canelle Frites," a Fritter with Makhani-Style Sauce, Roasted Butternut Squash, Brussel Sprout Petals with Lemon, and Garlic Naan. Dessert will be "Mushnik's Prosecco-Poached Pears," featuring a Blueberry Agrodolce, Granola, and Lemon, and the $150 tickets benefit the Figge's mission of bringing art and people together.

When archaic chants blend with modern beats, and art mingles with age-old tales, Mysteria emerges. And on October 28, Figge patrons are invited to revel in Mysteria, a Night of Secrets & Art, where every experience promises to transport guests to another realm. Attendees will have the opportunity to dance to live music, be amazed by the wandering magician and captivating aerial performances, visit one of many spirit readers, and more in this immersive event. Included with the $40 general-admission tickets is full museum access; live entertainment provided by the local musicians of Hap Hazard, flow artists AcroYoga Quad Cities, and magician David Casas Magic; access to spirit, tarot, palm, and crystal skull readers; make-and-take art activities; scavenger hunts; and more. VIP tickets for $100 include all of the above plus access to the private lounge and server, access to the Halloween-themed grazing board, a complimentary drink ticket, and two private, lounge-only performances. Halloween costumes and attire are encouraged for all but not required, and a cash bar featuring themed drinks will be available.

Finally, on October 29, friends of the Figge are asked to gather their little monsters and join museum staffers and fellow patrons for some free, family-friendly fun before Davenport’s annual Halloween Parade. Beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until noon, the event will allow guests to collect tricks and treats as their move through the galleries, get crafty with art activities, and gobble up hair-raising treats before joining the kids’ costume conga line and heading out to the parade.

For more information on all of the Figge's Halloween-weekend events, call (563)326-7804 and visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.