13 Nov 2024

“Heartfelt & Handmade Ornament Competition Exhibit,” through December 7

By Reader Staff

First Place: the gingerbread house in the shape of the historic Musser-McColm home created by Tammy and Ken Bierman and Kristy Cox

Exhibit: Through Saturday, December 7

Family Festival and Market: Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Maquoketa IA

From now through December 7, local and regional artists and crafters are sharing their talents for a good cause in the Muscatine Art Center's Heartfelt & Handmade Ornament Competition Exhibit, with beautifully designed ornaments on display and available for purchase beginning December 7, and each sale benefiting the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center and its mission to support educational programs.

All entries for the ornament competition are currently on view in the Muscatine Art Center’s glass showcases near the main entrance, and the first opportunity to purchase ornaments will take place during the venue's Family Festival & Market on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with admission to the event free of charge. At the debuting Family Festival & Market, visitors can view and buy ornaments and other holiday items, visit craft and food vendors in the historic Musser Mansion, and have the opportunity to purchase collectibles from the Estate of James (Jim) Burr. For the kids, there will be holiday crafts in the studio, pictures taken with Santa Claus, and a free-will-donation hot chocolate bar.

Second Place: Katie Roquet’s felted pear ornament

Judging this year’s entries are Mayor Brad Bark, Tony Loconsole, and Tony Kies, Muscatine Police Chief and Interim City Administrator. The judges have awarded first place to the gingerbread house in the shape of the historic Musser-McColm home created by Tammy and Ken Bierman and Kristy Cox. Katie Roquet’s felted pear ornament took second place, and Becky Whitmore’s unique fossil “angel” was awarded third place. The People’s Choice Award is currently open for voting, with all visitors to the Muscatine Art Center welcome to vote for their favorite entry through December 1.

“We are delighted to host the Ornament Competition again this year,” states Melanie Alexander, director of the Muscatine Art Center. “The creativity of the returning crafters and the new crafters is truly exceptional. Visitors will want to check out all of the entries before December 7 when sales begin."

Third Place: Becky Whitmore’s fossil angel

Each handmade ornament is available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. After the Family Festival & Market, the general public can purchase the remaining ornaments. Sponsors for the 2024 Heartfelt & Handmade Ornament Competition are SSAB, HNI Corporation, and Kay L. Chapman, CPA, PC.

The Heartfelt & Handmade Ornament Competition Exhibit will be on view through December 7, and regular gallery hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Donations are appreciated, and more information is available by calling (563)263-8282 and visiting MuscatineArtCenter.org.

