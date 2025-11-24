“Heartfelt & Handmade Ornament Competition” and Family Festival and Market, through December 6

Heartfelt & Handmade Ornament Competition: Through Friday, December 5

Family Festival and Market: Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine IA

Local and regional artists and crafters are sharing their talents for a great cause this holiday season, and the Muscatine Art Center invites everyone to join in the fun. The beloved Heartfelt & Handmade Ornament Competition, its decorations on view through December 5, has returned, and the first day to purchase these ornaments on December 6, at the Heartfelt & Handmade Family Festival and Market.

Each ornament purchased supports Friends of the Muscatine Art Center and its mission to strengthen educational programs offered to the community, and all competition entries are now on view in the Muscatine Art Center’s glass showcases near the main entrance. The first opportunity to purchase these one-of-a-kind ornaments will take place during the Family Festival & Market on Saturday, December 6, with the event held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission free.

The Family Festival & Market transforms the historic Musser Mansion into a lively seasonal marketplace featuring craft and food vendors, holiday décor, and an exclusive opportunity to purchase collectibles from the estate of James (Jim) Burr. Children can enjoy hands-on holiday crafts in the studio, pose for pictures with Santa, and warm up at a free-will donation hot chocolate bar.

Visitors can shop ornaments and a festive assortment of handmade holiday goods from this year’s vendors: Rose & Daisy Designs, Celebrate My Home, Aunt Marg's Caramels & More, Connie Sherman, The Rendezvous, Trinckety, OxyGlass Art, Brianna Faith Rivers, Michele Nowak, Bonnie M. Buelt, and Jim Burr Collectibles.

This year’s entries were judged by Jame Hayes, Naomi DeWinter, and Cindi Kautz. The judges awarded first place to a three-dimensional stained-glass tree created by Ken Bierman; second place to Marie Latta for her vintage jewelry tree ornament; and third place to Kristy Cox for her crocheted depiction of Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus. The People’s Choice Award is now open for voting. All visitors are encouraged to cast a ballot for their favorite ornament through December 4.

“This event captures everything we love about the season – creativity, community, and a spirit of giving,” says Melanie Alexander, Director of the Muscatine Art Center. “The craftsmanship this year is extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to offer visitors a fun, festive way to support the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center and our educational programs.”

Each hand-crafted ornament is available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. After the Family Festival & Market on December 6, remaining ornaments will be made available to the general public. The Muscatine Art Center extends its gratitude to SSAB and HNI Corporation, proud sponsors of the 2025 Heartfelt & Handmade Ornament Competition.

For more information on the Heartfelt & Handmade events, call (563)263-8282 and visit MuscatineArtCenter.org.