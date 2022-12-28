28 Dec 2022

“Hint of Spring: Photos by Chuck Isenhart, Gerald Podraza, & Debra Runkle,” January 3 through 27

By Reader Staff

Chuck Isenhart's "Frog Eyes" in “Hint of Spring: Photos by Chuck Isenhart, Gerald Podraza, & Debra Runkle" at the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery -- January 3 through 27.

Exhibit: Tuesday, January 3, through Friday, January 27

Reception: Friday, January 13, 6:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Davenport IA

If you find yourself already exhausted by the bitter temperatures of winter, consider a visit to the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery between January 3 and 27, when the warm venue will be celebrating the incipient arrival of another season in Hint of Spring: Photos by Chuck Isenhart, Gerald Podraza, & Debra Runkle.

With the photographs on display including those of Dubuque Camera Club member Isenhart, the Bisignano's gallery director Alan Garfield says of the Hint of Spring works, "We can't escape from these images. They require us to examine them in detail whether we want to or not. They speak to us as nature and maybe more. These works seem almost religious in their humble message of love in God's world. They remind me of Psalm 96: 'Let the heavens rejoice, let the earth be glad; let the sea resound, and all that is in it. Let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them; let all the trees of the forest sing for joy.' Perhaps you don't feel this way. I get it. But I would be surprised if the photographers disagreed with me."

Gerald Podraza's "Egnis Droid"

In his artist's statement, Hint of Spring contributor Podraza says, "Vintage farm buildings cry out for restoration while at the same time, urban voices through expression of freight car graffiti scream for recognition. Overlay of rural and urban voices creates a visual tension simultaneously harmonious and discordant. Voices drive a counterpoint while seeking to establish a dialogue. Separate sets of documentary photographs were harvested. Images were captured at freight yards and in isolated rural areas within the Tri-State, Northeast Iowa, Southwest Wisconsin, and Northwest Illinois. This process culminated in experimentally pairing and imbedding visuals to establish mood, ethnographic message, and voice. Final works were labeled with bluesy sounding names."

Debra Runkle's "A Ray on Skipping Droplets"

Hint of Spring photographer Runkle, meanwhile, says in her artist's statement, "In photography, I discovered a passion that I had not considered before. This display I have created allows me to express myself and communicate with others through photography. That could be a bud, a drop of pollen, a petal, color palette, the pistils, the geometry that the beholder sees. I believe the vision field holds deep beauty. I am able to take my love of planting a flower bed to a level that is able to be enjoyed by others. It is beyond interpretation what one views when walking by a garden, a weed, a park, receiving a bouquet. In viewing a photo an individual will relate to the disciplines of art, science, music or simply the world of imagination. Looking at the 'photographs,' one can see that many titles reflect science and art."

An artists' reception for Hint of Spring: Photos by Chuck Isenhart, Gerald Podraza, & Debra Runkle will be held in the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Gallery at 6:30 p.m. on January 13, and the exhibit itself will be on display January 3 through 27. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting DArt.dbq.edu/gallery.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar