“Holz, Kluever, & Ryan,” January 7 through March 3

Tuesday, January 7, through Monday, March 3

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

A trio of gifted Midwestern artists find inspiration from the natural world around them in the first 2025 exhibition at Moline's Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, with the fascinating collection Holz, Kluever, & Ryan boasting mixed-media assemblages by Cheryl Holz, landscape paintings by Kevin Kluever, and blown-glass art by Michelle Ryan from January 7 through March 3.

Cheryl Holz, of Aurora, Illinois, says that her nature inspired mixed media artwork is a homage to nature’s strength, beauty, and her desire to impart her love of nature to others. She often emulates natural aging processes in the studio with paint and other materials, building up and wearing away like water on rock. Holz incorporates techniques such as Ecoprints, digital prints, silkscreen, transfers, digitally cut silhouettes, and archivally printed photographs in her work.

Kevin Kluever is a self-taught landscape painter from Eldridge, Iowa. He grew up on a dairy farm east of town where he saw vast skies of every color and mood. His observations, along with a natural love of drawing and design led him to explore acrylic painting.

Michelle Ryan, of Springfield, Illinois, incorporates blown and hand-formed glass into sculptures of natural and familiar objects. Her series Plants and Rocks and Things captures an ephemeral moment in nature, in life, or in human experience. The common thread through her work is the life and energy they portray.

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Holz, Kluever, & Ryan exhibit on display January 7 through March 2 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.