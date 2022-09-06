“Hoyer, Ryan, & the Woodturners,” through October 31

Through Monday, October 31

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Bold and beautiful works by no fewer than 10 area artists are on display at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery through October 31, with the Moline airport currently showcasing oil paintings by Kate Hoyer of Yorkville, Illinois, and Michael Ryan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as well as wood-turned art by eight members of the Quad City Woodturning Club: Michael Geist, Dale Hupp, Dennis Hurd, Bill McQuitty, Joe Meirhaeghe, Mike Mosely, Gene Vincent, and Philip Vonthun.

Kate Hoyer's animal portraiture combines the use of lines and color to define the subject. The use of stripes moves the subject away from the over-sentimentalized aspect of portraiture, while using the color combinations to capture a variety of moods and tones to ground the composition. “I enjoy redefining subjects with colorful stripes," says Hoyer. "I feel it changes how we view well known images. The focus of these colorfully striped forms is to investigate how both line and color can be combined to fit together in an overall composition despite being diverse."

Michael Ryan is a landscape painter with his MA in Painting from the University of Iowa, and his body of work combines influences from the New York School tradition and Bay Area representational painting to create the natural landscapes around him. “I paint my world, be it landscapes, interiors, or figures,” says Ryan. “My work features bold color, expressive brushwork, and a narrative.” The heavy focus of the work revolves around the colors represented, the brushwork, and a stripped-down set of images that are woven upon the canvas. These stylized landscapes feature compositions formed by stacking one plane on another, often featuring strong vertical elements played against strong horizontal elements.

The Quad City Woodturning Club has members in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, and its chief purpose is to foster a wider understanding and appreciation of lathe turning as a traditional and contemporary craft and art form among the public, as well as hobbyists and professional turners. The organization also teaches safety and turning techniques to adults and youth via monthly meetings, articles, symposiums, public demonstrations, and private lessons.

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Hoyer, Ryan, & the Woodturners exhibit on display through October 31 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.