06 Sep 2022

“Hoyer, Ryan, & the Woodturners,” through October 31

By Reader Staff

Kate Hoyer's "eagle Puppy" at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery -- through October 31.

Through Monday, October 31

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Bold and beautiful works by no fewer than 10 area artists are on display at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery through October 31, with the Moline airport currently showcasing oil paintings by Kate Hoyer of Yorkville, Illinois, and Michael Ryan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as well as wood-turned art by eight members of the Quad City Woodturning Club: Michael Geist, Dale Hupp, Dennis Hurd, Bill McQuitty, Joe Meirhaeghe, Mike Mosely, Gene Vincent, and Philip Vonthun.

Kate Hoyer's animal portraiture combines the use of lines and color to define the subject. The use of stripes moves the subject away from the over-sentimentalized aspect of portraiture, while using the color combinations to capture a variety of moods and tones to ground the composition. “I enjoy redefining subjects with colorful stripes," says Hoyer. "I feel it changes how we view well known images. The focus of these colorfully striped forms is to investigate how both line and color can be combined to fit together in an overall composition despite being diverse."

Michael Ryan's "January Afternoon"

Michael Ryan is a landscape painter with his MA in Painting from the University of Iowa, and his body of work combines influences from the New York School tradition and Bay Area representational painting to create the natural landscapes around him. “I paint my world, be it landscapes, interiors, or figures,” says Ryan. “My work features bold color, expressive brushwork, and a narrative.” The heavy focus of the work revolves around the colors represented, the brushwork, and a stripped-down set of images that are woven upon the canvas. These stylized landscapes feature compositions formed by stacking one plane on another, often featuring strong vertical elements played against strong horizontal elements.

Gene Vincent's "Autumn Gingko"

The Quad City Woodturning Club has members in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, and its chief purpose is to foster a wider understanding and appreciation of lathe turning as a traditional and contemporary craft and art form among the public, as well as hobbyists and professional turners. The organization also teaches safety and turning techniques to adults and youth via monthly meetings, articles, symposiums, public demonstrations, and private lessons.

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Hoyer, Ryan, & the Woodturners exhibit on display through October 31 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar