“Image & Idea,” August 15 through September 30

“Image & Idea," at the Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch -- August 15 through September 30 (image by Tony Seabolt).

Exhibit: Friday, August 15, through Tuesday, September 30

Opening Reception: Friday, August 15, 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street Street, Rock Island IL

At the Rock Island Public Library's Watts-Midtown Branch from August 15 through 30, works by three gifted area visual artists will be displayed in the exhibition Image & Idea, an arresting showcase for the works of Tony Seabolt, Lisa Mahar, and Jeff Ignatius.

The artists provided the following general descriptions of their works:

Tony Seabolt: "Through my personal growth as an artist the works I have created as of late are giving me the most fulfillment. The future of this style and my ideas seems limitless and provides me with great enjoyment, it is stress reducing and meditational."

Lisa Mahar artwork

Lisa Mahar: "Lisa gets her inspiration from nature, fashion architecture, the empowerment of women and her quirky imagination. Her art is whimsical, colorful and full of symbolism. Producing art gives her great joy!"

Jeff Ignatius artwork

Jeff Ignatius: "Capturing the fleeting moment. Distilling the feeling of an experience. Twisting reality. Pulling the extraordinary from the mundane. This is the spirit of Phase Change Photography."

An opening reception for Image & Idea will be held at the Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch on August 15 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with patrons invited to enjoy refreshments and meet the artists. The exhibit oitself will be on display through September 30, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org.

