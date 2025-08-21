“In Search of Color: Tom Yunt,” through September 26

Exhibit: Through Friday, September 26

Exhibit Reception: Monday, September 8, 6:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Patrons of the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery are invited to explore a bold interplay of hue and texture as the venue opens its first exhibit of the 2025-26 season, the arresting exhibition In Search of Color: Tom Yunt on display through September 26.

“It is both a privilege and a pleasure to present In Search of Color: Tom Yunt,” said Noah Bullock, coordinator of the art gallery. “Tom’s artistic journey is a testament to lifelong creativity, a thread that has remained vibrant from his early days as a high school art student in Frankfort, Kentucky, through a distinguished 43-year career in media, leading into his dynamic second act as a full-time artist.”

After retiring in 2019, Yunt rented a studio in the Millwork District to spend time drawing, painting, and creating multimedia and print works almost daily. A former advertising and marketing executive, Yunt is inspired by abstract expressionists of the late 1950s through the mid-1960s as well as graphic design, art direction, vintage posters, typography, Bauhaus-style design, and advertising.

“Tom’s work carries the spirit of the Abstract Expressionist masters – Jackson Pollock’s unrestrained energy, Mark Rothko’s emotional resonance, Helen Frankenthaler’s fluid lyricism – while simultaneously reflecting the precision, visual clarity, and conceptual ingenuity of a seasoned advertising and marketing professional,” Bullock said. “His canvases are not just compositions of color and form, they are distilled moments of inspiration shaped by decades of observing, leading, and creating in both corporate and creative arenas.”

An exhibit reception for In Search of Color: Tom Yunt will be held in the Bisignano Art Gallery on September 8, the 6:30 p.m. event held in conjunction with the evening's performance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers in the university's John & Alice Butler Hall. The exhibit itself will be on display through September 26, with regular gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter/BisignanoArtGallery.