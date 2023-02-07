Exhibit: Through Friday, February 24

Reception: Friday, February 10, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Davenport IA

Boasting works by more than a dozen gifted young artsist, the University of Dubuque hosts the locally produced International Photo Exhibit: Photos by UD Students, Staff, & Faculty through February 24, offering visitors an opportunity to travel abroad without leaving the comfort of the Bisignano Art Gallery.

With the exhibition showcasing 180 submitted photographs taken in Cuba, Greece, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, International Photo Exhibit features photographs were taken during study-abroad experiences by University of Dubuque students. The institution offers the unique opportunity to study abroad through more than 100 programs in over 25 countries, with affordable short-term, summer, and semester-long study abroad programs offered via faculty committed to international education, the Department of Athletics, and partnership programs.

“Our international study opportunities really span the globe," said Alan Garfield, director of the Bisignano Art Gallery and a professor emeritus from the University of Dubuque. "I feel honored to take students, often from small towns in Iowa, and introduce them to the architecture of Greece or the paintings in the Louvre. Faculty who are experienced in various countries and who speak the language introduce students in this short-term format in a way that no book, blog, or video can. It is amazing to see students’ faces as we turn the corner and they see the Parthenon on the sun-drenched Acropolis in Athens. I actually had one student drop to the ground and shout, ‘I can’t believe I am here seeing this.’

"Let me tell you," Garfield continued, "the effect is also felt by us professors. Surely it is extra work, loads of work, and we are on duty 24/7, but it is so worthwhile. After students graduate, they often come on the international experiences as alumni."

In addition to the exhibit's run, a free, pre-show reception for International Photo Exhibit: Photos by UD Students, Staff, & Faculty” will be held in the Bisignano Art Gallery from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on February 10. The reception will take place in conjunction with that evening's performance by the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the John and Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center.

International Photo Exhibit: Photos by UD Students, Staff, & Faculty itself will be on display through February 24, and regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Admission is free, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dart.dbq.edu/gallery.