“It's Fine. Everything Is Fine.”, October 11 through December 6

Exhibit: Friday, October 11, through Friday, December 6

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 12, 5 - 8 p.m.

Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

A wide variety of artworks – thoughtful, arresting, disturbing, even hilarious – by nearly four dozen area artists will be on display at the Quad City Arts Center from October 11 through December 6, with the Rock Island venue presenting a series of fascinating takes on the prompt of the exhibit's title: “It's Fine. Everything Is Fine.”

Featured in the Quad City Arts Center's latest exhibition are pieces by: Callista Baker; Pat Ber è skin; Brad Bisbey; Brook Boyette-Foltz; Jon Burns; Jeff Rufus Byrd; Sara Carlson; Alan Cassias; Sara Ann Cavic; Sara Peak Convery; Estevan Cornejo; LaDella Gallagher; Roxie Gentry; Annie Guldberg; Seth Hernandez; Kerrie Hill; Angie Huffman; Jeff Ignatius; Karen Kurka Jensen; Carolyn Kruger; Nancy Lindsay; and Lisa Mahar.

Also included in “It's Fine. Everything Is Fine.” are works by: Jeremy Marquis; Ruta Matuleviciute; Colleen McCarty-Thompson; April Mensinger; Lori Miller; Michael Moreth; Jacqueline O'Donnell; Mirzam Perez; Savannah Platt; Catherine Quehl-Engel; Susan Reiner; Sarah Robb; Gianna Rocca; Cliff Sack; Teresa Sage; John Schafer; David Smith; Andreas Somaedi; Ben Toher; Laura Vincent-Arnold; Sam Weis; Lucas Woolfolk; and Daniel Zwagerman.

An opening reception for It's Fine, Everything Is Fine. will take place on October 12 from 5 to 8 p.m., with the artists present and refreshments served. The exhibit itself will be on display through December 6, regular gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.