10 Oct 2024

“It's Fine. Everything Is Fine.”, October 11 through December 6

By Reader Staff

Seth Hernandez's "A Mistake" in “It's Fine. Everything Is Fine." at the Quad City Arts Center -- October 11 through December 6.

Exhibit: Friday, October 11, through Friday, December 6

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 12, 5 - 8 p.m.

Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

A wide variety of artworks – thoughtful, arresting, disturbing, even hilarious – by nearly four dozen area artists will be on display at the Quad City Arts Center from October 11 through December 6, with the Rock Island venue presenting a series of fascinating takes on the prompt of the exhibit's title: “It's Fine. Everything Is Fine.”

Featured in the Quad City Arts Center's latest exhibition are pieces by: Callista Baker; Pat Berèskin; Brad Bisbey; Brook Boyette-Foltz; Jon Burns; Jeff Rufus Byrd; Sara Carlson; Alan Cassias; Sara Ann Cavic; Sara Peak Convery; Estevan Cornejo; LaDella Gallagher; Roxie Gentry; Annie Guldberg; Seth Hernandez; Kerrie Hill; Angie Huffman; Jeff Ignatius; Karen Kurka Jensen; Carolyn Kruger; Nancy Lindsay; and Lisa Mahar.

Lucas Woolfolk's "Namasharke"

Also included in “It's Fine. Everything Is Fine.” are works by: Jeremy Marquis; Ruta Matuleviciute; Colleen McCarty-Thompson; April Mensinger; Lori Miller; Michael Moreth; Jacqueline O'Donnell; Mirzam Perez; Savannah Platt; Catherine Quehl-Engel; Susan Reiner; Sarah Robb; Gianna Rocca; Cliff Sack; Teresa Sage; John Schafer; David Smith; Andreas Somaedi; Ben Toher; Laura Vincent-Arnold; Sam Weis; Lucas Woolfolk; and Daniel Zwagerman.

April Mensinger's "Indra"

An opening reception for It's Fine, Everything Is Fine. will take place on October 12 from 5 to 8 p.m., with the artists present and refreshments served. The exhibit itself will be on display through December 6, regular gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. For more information, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.

Art

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Visual Arts Calendars

Openings & Events

Full Visual Arts Calendar