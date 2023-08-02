John Deason Exhibit, August 17 through October 29

Exhibit: Thursday, August 17, through Sunday, October 29

Reception: Sunday, August 20, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine IA

Rich and expressive works by a former Muscatine High School teacher who later taught at Augustana College will be on display at the Muscatine Art Center from August 17 through October 29, when the venue hosts an exhibition of new photographs by John Deason, an Iowa talent who, at the age of seven and following a move to Sioux City, became friends with a neighbor boy whose father was a talented photographer named Grant Jensen.

As Deason explains in his artist statement, "Grant Jensen was a man who would eventually change my whole life. He became my mentor at an early age. He gave me a 35-millimeter camera, and I began taking photos. I wanted to take serious photos for people to view and discuss. I was very lucky to have this adult friend who would take the time and effort to teach me how to develop film and then print photographs. Years later he gave me a wooden view camera with bellows, a sharp lens and slide-in film holders.

"As I grew older, I started to go into the world outside of the city, and found beauty, and searched for unique scenery. Grant taught me how to observe interesting aspects within each view in every new situation, whether it be downtown or in the woods. Sioux City was surrounded by various creeks, lakes, and woods, and beautiful landscapes like the rows of hills and valleys created by the Missouri River that cut through the ever-changing regions in western Iowa.

"I spent my free time finding areas to explore. I often rode my bicycle south of the city along the bluffs, searching within a huge quarry near Sergeant Bluff to find unusual terrain. I always found scenes or strange collections of oddities to capture on my little 35-millimeter camera. Many years later I used my skills when I taught art classes at Muscatine High School, and later at Augustana College, to help students create their own photographic styles. I really enjoyed teaching photography, developing film and photos in the old-fashioned dark room from which the students created astonishing beauty. I hope that visitors to my show enjoy some of my own views of our world."

An artist reception for both John Deason and Cory Christiansen (whose exhibition opens on August 10) will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on August 20, with guests invited to meet both artists and enjoy the company of their supporters, enthusiasts, and fellow artists. Deason's exhibit will be on display from August 17 through October 29, with regular gallery hours Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. While admission is free, donations are appreciated, and more information is available by calling (563)263-8282 and visiting MuscatineArtCenter.org.