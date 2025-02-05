John Deere Art Collection Celebration and Second Saturday Event, February 6 and 8

Thursday, February 6, 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

On February 6, art lovers are invited to celebrate the christening of the newly named John Deere Gallery at Davenport's Figge Art Museum, its walls featuring selections from the remarkable John Deere Art Collection. Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to experience these internationally significant works of art, many of which were previously accessible only within John Deere’s corporate facilities.

The Figge and John Deere have a long history of collaboration, and this latest endeavor underscores their shared commitment to making art accessible. Neil Dahlstrom, John Deere Branded Properties & Heritage Manager said, “This partnership between the Figge Art Museum and John Deere signifies the power of partnerships rooted in shared values. It’s an opportunity to celebrate art that reflects our community’s rich cultural history while engaging visitors with diverse artistic voices.”

The John Deere Art Collection, established in 1965 by visionary CEO William A. Hewitt, reflects his bold and innovative spirit, embracing international and modern art movements alongside iconic American works, such as Grant Wood’s Fall Plowing. Considered one of Wood’s masterpieces, Fall Plowing has been exhibited at top museums around the world, including the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City and the Kunsthalle Mannheim in Germany. Artworks from the collection will regularly rotate through the John Deere Gallery and other galleries within the museum, ensuring fresh opportunities for discovery and inspiration.

“This partnership exemplifies what the Figge is all about: connecting art and people in ways that engage and enrich our community,” said Melissa Mohr, Executive Director & CEO of the Figge Art Museum. “We are thrilled to bring these extraordinary works to our galleries, sharing them with visitors from the Quad Cities and beyond.”

The opportunity to share works from John Deere’s Art Collection deepens the museum’s ability to tell meaningful stories about the intersection of art, industry, and culture. By featuring works that reflect both global artistic movements and the history of the region, this partnership demonstrates how art can inspire creativity, honor heritage, and connect audiences with diverse perspectives.

“The John Deere Art Collection offers a glimpse into an era when art, business, and culture intersected in powerful ways,” said Figge Co-Senior Curator, Vanessa Sage. “We are delighted that John Deere has chosen to share its collection with the Figge, ensuring that it continues to inspire and enrich the lives of people in this region.”

As the Figge Art Museum enters its 100th year, the naming of the John Deere Gallery reflects the museum’s dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships that bring exceptional opportunities to the community. By creating access to world-class art and educational programming, the Figge continues to serve as a cultural cornerstone for the Quad Cities.

On Thursday, February 6, Figge patrons can take part in an evening of conversation, light bites, and remarks by Melissa Mohr and Neil Dahlstrom, with the bar open and refreshments available at 5 p.m., and the official program beginning at 6:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, February 8, guests are welcome to enjoy full day of free Second Saturdays events featuring hands-on activities and family-friendly programming specifically focused on the John Deere Collection.

For more information on both happenings, and the John Deere Collection itself, call (563)326-7804 and visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.