06 Jul 2022

Judy Steffens and Lisa Mahar Exhibits, July 6 through August 29

By Reader Staff

Judy Steffens' "The Goal" at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery -- July 6 through August 29.

Wednesday, July 6, through Monday, August 29

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

A pair of summertime exhibits by Illinois artists – with some of their works boasting a distinctly summertime theme – are currently on display at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, with the Moline locale, from July 6 through August 29, housing vividly colorful oil paintings by Wapella's Judy Steffens and acrylic paintings and mixed-media assemblages by Rock Island's Lisa Mahar.

Boasting a Bachelor of Science and Fine Art from Bradley University, Steffens is a 2021 member of American Women Artists and the National Association of Women Artists Inc., and enjoyed a dozen solo exhibitions in 2021 alone. As Steffens says in her artist statement, "I am a figurative realism painter using oils on canvas. These paintings are more than portraits. I am interested in revealing human nature through experiences we all share. In the simple, everyday moments we express who we are and what is important to us."

Regarding her pieces currently on display at the airport, the artist says, "This collection of work, full of color and light, is inspired by ordinary people enjoying themselves at the beach. Where the sand meets the sea is universally a place we love to be. It is a place and feeling most can relate to. The paintings capture people in a single moment in time. Each person has their own unique story which takes center stage, so it is not lost in the sea of humanity."

Lisa Mahar's "Calypso Table" at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery -- July 6 through August 29.

As a self-taught artist based in the Quad Cities, Lisa Mahar has been creating one-of-a-kind art for over more than years. She paints on recycled furniture, canvases, and creates thought provoking collages and assemblages, utilizing found objects, and believes in recycling as much as possible, finding ways to repurpose commonly discarded items to create meaningful art. Mahar's frequently returned-to themes include nature, symbolism, family, animals, fashion, and the empowerment of women, and her artworks frequently boast a whimsical, funny quality, As Mahar states, her art is always evolving. She likes to hone her skills and cultivate new ideas into each piece she creates, and her hopes for the future lie in experiencing new mediums, creating meaningful art, and living her best life.

The Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and more information on the Judy Steffens and Lisa Mahar exhibits on display from July 6 through August 29 is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.

