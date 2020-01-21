“Kaitlin Walsh: Anatomy of the Senses,” February 1 through 28

Exhibit: Saturday, February 1, through Friday, February 28

Opening Reception: Friday, February 7, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf IA

A celebration of the human body's most fascinating facets as viewed through abstract illustrations will grace the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy from February 1 through 28, with the Bettendorf venue hosting colorful, captivating works by Bettendorf artist Kaitlin Walsh in her new exhibition Anatomy of the Senses.

An independent artist specializing in abstract anatomy watercolor and oil paintings, Walsh, from a young age, exhibited an immense fascination with both art and science. She focused her studies on both disciplines, taking medical courses alongside fine art ones, and this culminated with a graduate degree in Biomedical Visualization at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Soon after graduation, Walsh married and had her first child, a son who spent several months in the hospital recovering from prenatal complications and an early birth. This experience motivated the artist to focus her career on her passion: portraying the beauty and complexity of the human body, as her son’s initially precarious health status, while frightening, also compelled her to appreciate the things that were going well within his body.

Walsh was naturally impelled to convey this appreciation through her paintings, using the skills gained throughout her education. After spending some time honing her craft, increasing her inventory, and having more children, she opened up shop, saying, “I feel incredibly lucky to have found success doing what I love.” She is currently in the top 1 percent of Etsy sellers and has sold over 15,000 prints of her anatomical fine art paintings, and lives happily in Bettendorf with her husband and three healthy children. “Kaitlin joined Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy in December,” says gallery owner Pat Beréskin, adding, “We are delighted to announce that she will begin teaching abstract watercolor in the spring. Her work is not only inspiring, but educational and aesthetically pleasing. Her positive energy and enthusiasm for the arts made for an excellent match with our programs.”

A 5:30 p.m. opening reception will be held at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy on February 7, and regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free, and more information on the February 1 through 28 Kaitlin Walsh: Anatomy of the Senses exhibition is available by calling (563)508-4630 or visiting BereskinArtGallery.com.