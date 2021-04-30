30 Apr 2021

Kristin and Megan Quinn Exhibits, April 30 through June 30

By Reader Staff

Kristin and Megan Quinn Exhibits at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery -- April 30 through June 30.

Friday, April 30, through Wednesday, June 30

Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery, 2200 69th Avenue, Moline IL

Beautiful works by gifted local artists who also happen to be Quad Cities art professors who also happen to be related will be on display at the Quad City Arts International Airport Gallery from April 30 through June 30, with the Moline gallery housing a pair of exhibitions by a pair of sisters: paintings by Kristin Quinn of Davenport, and ceramic creations by Megan Quinn of Rock Island.

Megan Quinn is a professor at Augustana College in Rock Island, while Kristin Quinn is a professor at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. The two sisters grew up in a family of five children with parents who were educators, and their dad was a physicist who specialized in optics and provided access to visually stimulating apparatuses: prisms, lenses, holograms, and more.

Megan Quinn artwork

Along with lessons on the natural world, they were encouraged to ask questions. Growing up learning to really look at things and question how things work, or what causes things to be the way they are, informs the way they look at art and how they approach their work. Although the siblings are very different, artistically, both enjoy experimentation and are inspired by nature and science.

The Quad City International Airport Gallery is located opposite the airport's gift shop and restaurant, there is a $1 fee for parking, and works from the exhibitions are also currently viewable through Quad City Arts' Web site. For more information on the Kristin and Megan Quinn exhibits on display through June 30, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.

